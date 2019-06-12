The most innovative CMOs, streaming’s winners and losers, emotional-based ad targeting

source Burger King

This week we published our fourth annual list of the 25 most innovative chief marketers. With the $221 billion US ad industry facing disruption on several fronts, marketers have to navigate fragmented consumer attention, pioneer new ad models, and fend off direct-to-consumer upstarts.

And leading this year’s list was … Fernando Machado of Burger King. Senior advertising reporter Tanya Dua, who compiled the list, wrote that Machado continues to deliver envelope-pushing ad campaigns like its “Moody Meals” that threw shade at McDonald’s Happy Meals and its Google Home of the Whopper TV spot that hacked Google Home devices to dish details about the Whopper. Machado also oversaw Burger King’s first Super Bowl spot in 13 years, which turned heads by making archival footage of Andy Warhol eating a Whopper into a 45-second ad.

Burger King’s been on a growth tear, too: Its market value rose 23% this year to $29.9 billion while the much-bigger McDonald’s rose 10%. Burger King also opened up 1,000 restaurants around the globe last year to McDonald’s 600. Read who else made the list here.

Wall Street analysts forecast a major power shift in the streaming TV market, with Hulu and YouTube surging while others falter AT&T, Dish Network, Hulu, YouTube, and Sony are all battling it out over cord-cutters who are ditching traditional-TV services, and looking for cheaper alternatives online. Hulu and YouTube’s live-TV services are growing rapidly, and analysts break down why they could soon be two of the leading internet-TV providers.

The New York Times says it’s getting ads to perform 40% better by targeting people based on emotion The rise of mobile and privacy measures like Google’s and Apple’s anti-tracking initiative is forcing marketers to find alternatives to cookies to personalize ads to people. The New York Times is pushing ads that match messages to people based on emotion, and says these ads outperform its regular ads, but advertisers are skeptical of the premise.

New data shows why Disney is betting heavily on ‘Star Wars’ TV shows for its Netflix competitor, despite a slowdown on movies Younger audiences have lost some enthusiasm for the “Star Wars” franchise, but it’s still a major hit with people 35 and up, and that could make it an essential part of Disney’s streaming efforts, according to a report from analytics firm Ampere Analysis.

Here’s why the failed attempt to break up Microsoft will make or break the crackdown on Facebook, Amazon, and Google, according to two top lawyers in the Microsoft case

The news industry is joining the attack against big tech companies like Google and Facebook

Biographer Ken Auletta, who failed to crack the Harvey Weinstein story in 2002, says he’s done 100 interviews for his book on the disgraced mogul

Meet the 14 top executives who lead Alphabet’s ‘Other Bets,’ helping the company go beyond just Google

The way a hyper-local news article went viral on Facebook shows that even legitimate news has the potential to mislead readers on social media

Why an industry-shaking merger of Dish and DirecTV could finally happen, according to Wall Street analysts