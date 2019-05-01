Here’s what’s in the cockpit of one of America’s most secretive weapons — the B-2 stealth bomber

caption A B-2 Spirit bomber deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, conducts aerial refueling near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during an interoperability training mission Jan. 15, 2019. The aircraft are flying in support of a U.S. Strategic Command Bomber Task Force mission. source U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Russ Scalf

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is one of America’s most secretive weapons, but this week, for the first time in the three-decade history of the program, the US Air Force gave viewers a first look inside.

A video filmed by civilian journalist Jeff Bolton and published by Defense News offers an exclusive peak at the cockpit.

The 509th Bomb Wing and a B-2 pilot talked to Business Insider about what’s in the cockpit, what it’s for, and why it matters.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The B-2 Spirit bomber is one of America’s most secretive weapons, but this week, we got an awesome first look inside this powerful weapon of war.

The US Air Force recently allowed civilian journalist Jeff Bolton to record a B-2 bomber in flight from inside the cockpit. Defense News published the exclusive video Monday, allowing viewers to see inside the aircraft for the first time in the bomber’s 30-year history.

Read More: New video offers a first-ever look inside the cockpit of the legendary B-2 stealth bomber

caption Inside the cockpit of a B-2A Spirit with the 509th Bomb Wing source Screenshot/Defense News/YouTube

The footage is fascinating but short on details, so Business Insider reached out to the 509th Bomb Wing and a B-2 pilot for more information on what can be seen in the cockpit.

The displays and equipment seen in the cockpit help pilots slip past strong defenses to strike enemy targets.

caption Inside a B-2 cockpit source Screenshot/Defense News/YouTube

The B-2 cockpit is filled with various multi-functional displays that allow aircrews to monitor operations, as well as quickly spot malfunctions or out-of-tolerance readings.

“The displays and equipment shown in the Defense News are the integrated communication, propulsion, flight control and navigation systems,” a spokesman from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri told BI.

“The displays and equipment,” he said, “are used by our pilots to deliver precise weapons effects in highly defended airspace. … These systems aid the 509th Bomb Wing to use the B-2 to execute nuclear options and global strike for the United States.”

The powerful stealth aircraft is piloted by a two-man crew, which has to keep a close eye on the various instruments in flight.

caption Inside a B-2 cockpit. The CIDS provides a redundant display of the Vertical Situation Display and basic engine operating parameters should their respective primaries fail. source Screenshot/Defense News/YouTube

The video released Monday shows the B-2 refueling in air, a capability that extends the reach of these deadly aircraft.

The B-2 Spirit, an aircraft with a unique flying wing design, is a key part of America’s nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Crewed by a two-man team, the aircraft’s low-observable or stealth features give it an almost undetectable radar signature, making it nearly invisible and able to penetrate sophisticated enemy defenses to strike targets with a variety of armaments, both conventional or nuclear.

Some instruments are more important than others though.

caption Inside a B-2 cockpit source Screenshot/Defense News/YouTube

We asked a B-2 bomber pilot what the most important display is, and the answer was the Vertical Situation Display (VSD).

“The B-2 is the smoothest ride in the sky with a capable autopilot,” the pilot explained, telling BI that younger pilots sometimes forget about flying the aircraft when they have their heads down performing other tasks. “The VSD gives the pilot all the info they need to regain situational awareness and fly the jet.”

When it comes to priorities in flight, they are aviate, navigate, and communicate – in that order. The VSD consolidates all the standard flight instruments into a single display. It’s aircraft orientation (attitude), altitude, airspeed, heading, and angle of attack all on a single screen.

The Horizontal Situation Display (HSD) is also pretty important, though, as it not only shows the route, but it also allows B-2 pilots to keep an eye on friendly and enemy aircraft nearby, as well as relevant radar information.