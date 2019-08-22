We found Jeffrey Epstein’s social-media accounts. On Spotify, his tastes ranged from Louis C.K. to songs like ‘Before You Accuse Me’ and ‘Hot for Teacher.’

caption Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2004. source Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty

Business Insider found the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s public accounts on social media and music-streaming services, including Pinterest, Twitter, and Spotify.

His tastes varied from Gospel music to Broadway show tunes to tracks by the disgraced comic Louis C.K. One of his playlists shares the name of the 24-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend. His Pinterest focused on home-design ideas.

Registered sex offenders are allowed to use social media, the Supreme Court ruled in 2017. New York, where Epstein had a home, requires offenders to report their social-media accounts, among other information, to its sex-offender registry.

Every now and then, Jeffrey Epstein offered a winking reference to the well-known allegations against him. After his jail stint in 2008, for example, the moneyed sex offender commissioned a mural depicting him in prison garb. “I had this painted,” he told a visitor who encountered the mural at his Manhattan mansion, “because there is always the possibility that could be me again.”

The contents of Epstein’s public Spotify account, recently identified by Business Insider, gesture in a similar direction. They illustrate a wildly varied taste in music, from Beethoven to Elton John and Pitbull to Celine Dion. They also suggest a preference for hard-rock songs from the 1970s that emphasized male sexual conquest, as well as the odd song about sexual attraction between children and adults – Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” and an Oscar Peterson performance of “My Heart Belongs to Daddy.”

Meanwhile, a Pinterest page includes a painting of Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up and leads a young girl and her siblings out of their home.

Business Insider found three of Epstein’s online accounts after reviewing his correspondence with the Florida probation officers who supervised his release in 2009 after serving 13 months in jail on charges that included soliciting a minor for prostitution. The correspondence indicates Epstein had an email address with the username “jeevacation” – a combination of his initials, J.E.E., and “vacation.”

Business Insider found profiles with the same username on Twitter, Pinterest, and Spotify. The profiles on Twitter and Pinterest bear the name Jeffrey Epstein. The Spotify account lacks his full name, but his followers on the music platform include accounts that appear to belong to women in his social network.

A lawyer for Epstein, contacted before the jailed multimillionaire’s suicide earlier this month, did not respond to a request for comment.

A 2017 Supreme Court ruling allows sex offenders to use social media, though individual platforms can bar individual users. New York, where Epstein had a townhouse, requires sex offenders to submit “internet information,” including email addresses and social-media accounts, to the state sex-offender registry. That information isn’t publicly available, but social-media companies with users under age 18 can request it.

On the playlists: ‘Before You Accuse Me’ and Louis C.K.

Epstein’s Twitter presence was insignificant; he never tweeted or followed anyone. On Pinterest, he had one board with eight pins of home decorations, including a painting of Peter Pan.

Epstein’s Spotify account was much more heavily used. It has 19 playlists created from 2011 to 2015. Two playlists, “paris flight” and “paris_return,” appear to be named for trips to and from Paris, where Epstein owned an apartment and frequently traveled via private jet. “Paris flight” features several classic rock stalwarts like Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, The Who, and The Doors. “Paris_return,” in contrast, is heavy on blues and jazz.

Other playlists focus on Elton John, classical music, Broadway tunes, the jazz artist Oscar Peterson, and the rapper Pitbull. Elsewhere, you can find Eric Clapton’s “Before You Accuse Me”; the Christian singer Morris Chapman’s “Falling in Love with Jesus”; Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher”; and the disgraced comic Louis C.K.’s album “Hilarious.”

Peterson and his band took the top spot by number of songs on Epstein’s playlists, at 188. Ludwig van Beethoven, with 130 songs, was the second artist by song count, followed by Celine Dion with 108. Behind them were Elton John, Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, the Beach Boys, David Guetta, Tchaikovsky, and the Beatles cover band The Yesteryears (including their recording of “Can’t Buy Me Love”).

Another playlist, largely drawn from the catalog of Guetta, is called “celina” and was created in 2011. Epstein has been publicly linked to two women named Celina. One, Celina Midelfart, is a Norwegian businesswoman who dated Donald Trump. She was on Epstein’s private plane several times in 1996 and 1997, according to flight records made public on Friday, but has not been publicly tied to him since then.

The other is Celina Dubin, 24, whom four sources described as Epstein’s goddaughter. Her parents, Glenn and Eva Dubin, were longtime friends of Epstein; her mother dated him in the 1980s. (A representative for the family denied that Epstein was Celina’s godfather.) The billionaire family flew on Epstein’s planes many times between 1995 and 2005, according to flight logs that run up to 2008. After Epstein was released from jail in 2008, the family maintained ties with him, even inviting him to a large Thanksgiving dinner in 2009.

That same year, when Epstein wanted to contribute to Eva Dubin’s breast-cancer organization, he understood that a public donation from a registered sex offender might not be welcome, Business Insider previously reported. She established a new nonprofit, called the Celina Dubin United Fund, to receive $50,000 from Epstein and donate to her and other medical organizations. The foundation was wound down in 2013. A source familiar with the matter said Celina Dubin was not aware of the arrangement.

One woman whom Epstein paid to give him erotic massages in the 2000s told Business Insider that Epstein had referred her to the Dubins as well, though she said the massage she gave the couple was not sexual in nature. A former employee for the couple said in recently unsealed deposition testimony that he spoke with a Swedish girl in the Dubins’ kitchen who said she was 15 years old and had been asked for sex while working as Epstein’s personal assistant and was threatened when she refused. (She didn’t say who had asked for sex.) The former employee said the girl later worked for the Dubins as a nanny for several weeks.

Through a representative, the Dubins denied the former employee’s claims: “Glenn and Eva Dubin are outraged by the allegations in the unsealed court records, which are demonstrably false and defamatory. The Dubins have flight records and other evidence that definitively disprove that any such events occurred.”

The family now says that they regret their relationship with Epstein and that if they had known of the new allegations they would have cut all ties with him. They said they thought he had rehabilitated himself after jail and “deserved a second chance.”

Epstein’s other music interests seemed to include Phil Collins, Michael Jackson, and Mick Jagger, who appeared in his “black book,” a list of contacts obtained by Gawker in 2015. Jackson is the only artist of the three to appear on Epstein’s Spotify playlists.

With additional reporting by J.K. Trotter, Becky Peterson, and Angela Wang.

