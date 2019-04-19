Lori Loughlin’s husband lied about going to USC. Here’s where the other parents involved in the college admissions scandal went to school.

caption Actor Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, leave the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 3. source REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Many of the parents charged in the college admissions scandal went to elite universities like Harvard, Yale and Cornell.

Some of the parents continued their education, going to law school or business school after completing undergraduate studies.

An interview from 2016 revealed that Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, lied to his father about going to the University of Southern California and used his tuition money to start a business.

An interview resurfaced this week revealing that long before Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was indicted as part of the college admissions scandal, he lied to his father about attending the University of Southern California.

He told the fashion blog The Hundreds in 2016 that he used tuition money his father sent him to start his fashion business instead of going to classes.

But many of the parents charged in the scandal, in which they’re accused of sending bribes of up to $6.5 million to get their children into elite universities, did attend college and received prestigious degrees.

Some parents attended Ivy League schools: Former Pimco executive Douglas Hodge went to Harvard University, businessman Bill McGlashan went to Yale University, and lawyer Gordon Caplan went to Cornell University.

Many continued their education after receiving their bachelor’s degrees and went to law school or business school.

Here’s a breakdown of where each parent indicted in the college admission scandal went to college.

Gregory and Marica Abbott: Gregory Abbott went to Princeton University, and Marcia Abbott went to Duke University.

Gamal Abdelaziz: Abdelaziz attended the University of Cairo.

Diane and Todd Blake: Todd Blake attended Vanderbilt University for undergraduate school, and the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business for his master’s in business.

Jane Buckingham: Buckingham attended Duke University.

Gordon Caplan: Caplan went to Cornell University for his undergraduate degree. He received his law degree from Fordham University.

I-Hsin “Joey” Chen: It is unclear where or if Chen attended college.

Robert Flaxman: Flaxman attended USC.

Gregory and Amy Colburn: Gregory Colburn attended the University of California, Los Angeles. It is unclear where or if Amy Colburn attended college.

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin: Giannulli was accepted into USC but said in a 2016 interview that he didn’t attend classes and pocketed the money given to him by his father for school to start a t-shirt line. It is unclear where or if Loughlin went to college.

Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez: Manuel Henriquez attended Northeastern University. It is unclear where or if Elizabeth Henriquez attended college.

Douglas Hodge: Hodge attended Dartmouth College for his undergraduate degree, and Harvard Business School for his master’s degree.

Felicity Huffman: Huffman attended New York University.

Agustin Huneeus, Jr.: Huneeus, Jr. attended University of California, Berkeley.

Bruce and Davina Isackson: Bruce Isackson attended UCLA, while Davina Isackson attended the University of Miami.

Michelle Janavs: Janavs attended USC.

Elisabeth Kimmel: Kimmel received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford and her law degree from Harvard Law School.

Marjorie Klapper: It is unclear where or if Klapper attended college.

Toby MacFarlane: It is unclear where or if MacFarlane went to college.

William E. McGlashan, Jr.: McGlashan attended Yale and received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Marci Palatella: It is unclear where Palatella attended college.

Peter Jan Sartorio: It is unclear where or if Sartorio attended college.

Stephen Semprevivo: Semprevivo attended Harvard for his undergraduate degree and his MBA.

Devin Sloane: It is unclear where or if Sloane attended college.

John B. Wilson: Wilson attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his bachelor’s degree, and Harvard Business School for his MBA.

Homayoun Zadeh: Zadeh attended UCLA for his bachelor’s degree and went to USC for dental school.

Robert Zangrillo: Zangrillo received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and his MBA from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.