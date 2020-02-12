Here’s where to get Samsung’s new S$2,000 flip phone and 5G S20 range in Singapore

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus. Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Need a new phone? We’ve got you covered.

Korean phone maker Samsung revealed on Wednesday (Feb 12) that the country’s first 5G phone is coming out in March, while its newest foldable phone will hit shelves here on Valentine’s Day.

Samsung said its 5G-enabled phone, which is part of the brand’s Galaxy S20 series, is the first device in Singapore offering 5G capabilities.

“Samsung is working closely with carrier partners, regulatory groups and government agencies… (so) users can expect their devices to work seamlessly with the 5G network when it is available in Singapore,” it said.

Here’s everything we know about the phones and how to get them:

Galaxy S20: S$1,298 (in gray, blue, pink)

Galaxy S20+: S$1,498 (in gray, blue, black)

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: $1,898 (in gray, black)

Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 range will reach Singapore on March 6.

Pre-orders for the phone start from Feb 12 and can be made at all telcos and Samsung stores, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Hachi and Harvey Norman, plus online at Lazada and Shopee. Each pre-order comes with a free set of Galaxy Buds+ (S$268).

The three phones, which are just 8 millimetres thin, are 164g, 186g and 220g respectively, with screen sizes of 6.2 inches (S20), 6.7 inches (S20+) and 6.9 inches (S20 Ultra 5G). They all come with 128GB storage space.

The S20 and S20+ run on 8GB RAM, while the S20 Ultra 5G runs on 12GB RAM.

For the camera, the S20 comes with four lenses, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G come with five.

Here’s a comparison of the camera lenses on each phone:

S20 S20+ S20 ultra 5G Telephoto lens 64MP 64MP 48MP Wide lens 12MP 12MP 108MP Ultra wide lens 12MP 12MP 12MP Depthvision lens No Yes Yes Front lens 10MP 10MP 40MP Hybrid optical zoom 3x 3x 10x Space zoom 30x 30x 100x

Galaxy Z Flip: S$1,998 (in purple, black)

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip phone hits Singapore at 8am on Valentine’s Day. The Republic is the first country in South-east Asia to get the phone.

The 183-gram phone can be bought at all telcos and Samsung stores, plus online at Lazada and Shopee.

The Galaxy Z Flip is the second phone in the brand’s foldable range after the Galaxy Fold, which was launched last year. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It features a 6.7 inch screen made of foldable glass when opened and a 1.1 inch cover display when shut. It is 17.3 millimetres thick when shut.

The phone comes with three cameras: a 10MP selfie camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP wide-angle camera that can zoom up to eight times closer.