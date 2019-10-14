Here’s why Mahathir’s government is lowering the amount foreigners must pay to own Malaysian property

The property overhang had amounted to RM8.3 billion in value in the second quarter of 2019. The Straits Times

Foreigners who make use of a lowered requirement announced in Malaysia’s latest Budget announcement to buy Malaysian homes will not be granted easy access to citizenship, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has clarified.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said at the tabling of the 2020 Budget on Friday (Oct 11) that for the duration of 2020, foreigners can buy high-rise units in urban areas at a lower threshold of RM600,000 (US$143,266), down from RM1 million previously.

This is to reduce the supply overhang of condominiums and apartments, which in the second quarter of 2019 had amounted to RM8.3 billion in value.

On Sunday, Bloomberg reported that the reduction will only apply to existing units that have not been sold, and will not include projects that have not been launched.

The Straits Times (ST) reported on Sunday that the decision had been criticised by some locals who were afraid that foreigners could be granted automatic citizenship. According to ST, under Malaysian law, a person who works in the country and has a permanent address here can apply for permanent residency, and later apply for Malaysian citizenship.

However, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has clarified that properties purchased by foreigners would not result in citizenship, and can only be used as holiday homes, Bernama reported.

The Malaysian Government’s decision to reduce prices of properties for foreign buyers was intended to reduce the nationwide supply overhang, which causes losses for the country, he said.

He said: “If the locals want to buy the property, they can buy it at the same (reduced) price, but we still have supply overhang. We have built so many houses, but they were not sold. When a housing project is not sold, it causes the country to suffer losses”.

“We want to get rid of this property overhang so that we can raise the price back to RM800,000, RM1 million or RM2 million. This is a way to encourage the sale,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

