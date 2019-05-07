Here’s why Westminster Abbey’s bells didn’t ring for the birth of Baby Sussex, but they did for Prince Louis

caption Kate Middleton’s son, Prince Louis, is being treated differently to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images, Jo Hale/ Redferns/ Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child on Monday.

Like with any royal baby, there are various traditions that we can expect to see unfold.

However, there are other traditions that won’t apply to Baby Sussex.

Westminster Abbey’s bells ring to celebrate the births and birthdays of many royal family members.

While they rang to celebrate the birth of Prince Louis last year, they did not ring to commemorate Markle and Harry’s son on Monday.

It appears that the bells only ring to celebrate the monarch, the direct heirs to the throne, and their partners.

After the news broke that Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, fans are keeping an eye on which traditions the couple will or will not follow.

One long-standing tradition is the ringing of Westminster Abbey’s bells, which chimed to celebrate the births of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and most recently, Prince Louis.

The Abbey bells are ringing out to celebrate the first birthday of HRH Prince Louis of Cambridge. Our bellringers are ringing 501 changes of Stedman Caters followed by 360 changes of Cambridge Surprise Royal.#HappyBirthdayPrinceLouis pic.twitter.com/uOYYlvuafo — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 23, 2019

However, the bells didn’t ring to celebrate the birth of Baby Sussex -there’s an important reason why.

Westminster Abbey’s website documents this year’s upcoming bell ringing days. As shown in the calendar provided, the bells ring for some royal family member’s birthdays, but not others.

The bells will ring for Prince William’s birthday on June 21 and Prince George’s birthday on July 22, but not for Prince Harry’s birthday on September 15.

It appears that the bells only ring to celebrate the monarch, the direct heirs to the throne, and their partners. While the bells ring for the birthdays of the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and his children, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not get the honour.

This explains why their son, who was born at 5.25 a.m. on Monday, also wasn’t honoured.

This is certainly not the first fan-loved tradition Baby Sussex has been left out of.

The Royal Collection Trust confirmed to INSIDER that there would be no new merchandise released to celebrate the upcoming birth, despite there being new product lines released for all of Prince William’s children.

Etiquette expert and former royal butler Grant Harrold told INSIDER that Markle and Harry may have made the decision intentionally to keep the birth “low profile.”

The duke and duchess previously announced plans to keep the details surrounding the birth secret until they’ve had time to “celebrate privately as a new family.”

They are expected to host a photo call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, but otherwise, there seem to be no imminent plans to celebrate publicly.