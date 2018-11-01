Here’s why you should heed the police’s advice and cover your computer cameras – even Mark Zuckerberg and Kanye West do it

Authorities are advising the public to cover up the cameras on their devices. Sean Lim / Business Insider

We all know someone who has tape pasted on the camera of his or her laptop – and authorities are saying that it’s really not paranoia at all.

Heck, even major celebrities are doing it and here’s why you should too.

In a statement provided to Business Insider, on Oct 29, The Singapore Police Force advised the public to “protect your privacy, cover the camera of your computer when you are not using it.”

This piece of advice follows more than 15 reports received by the police since Sept 2018, of which scammers claimed that they had screenshots of victims watching pornographic materials. They then threatened to expose them to their family and friends, unless the victims make payment.

Computer cameras aren’t the only things that can be hacked. People have even hacked baby monitors and security cameras in homes, said Liam O’Murchu, director of security of Symantec, an American software company.

In a video interview by Tech Insider, O’Murchu advised the public to conduct occasional online checks to see if there has been any recent reports of similar equipment that have been hacked into.

Even famous people like Mark Zuckerberg and Kanye West also have tape pasted on their laptop cameras.

Social media first found out about Zuckerberg putting tape on his laptop camera when the Facebook CEO posted a photo of himself with his laptop in the background two years ago.

Take a closer look. The billionaire’s laptop camera is covered with a piece of tape.

A tape was be found on the camera on his Apple laptop. Facebook / Mark Zuckerberg

Given how high-profile Zuckerberg is, it’s probably the wise thing to do.

O’Murchu said: “He has a lot more to lose than most people. He is the type of person that will be targeted for business reasons, or even by other government officials to understand what his business plans are.”

Earlier this year, musician Kanye West posted footage of himself using his laptop to watch videos. Netizens spotted what appeared to be a piece of black tape over his laptop camera in the video.

The musician-fashion designer was watching videos on his Apple laptop. Kanye West / Business Insider

Apart from Zuckerberg and West, former FBI director and NYT bestselling author James Comey reportedly does the same.

Business Insider reported in April this year that tech companies often promise the highest security on devices, but security experts insist it’s theoretically possible.

O’Murchu also said that Symantec has seen hacks that not only affect Windows’ machines but Apple’s as well.

Hackers can take screenshots and pictures of people in their bedrooms, people getting changed, and use the photos to blackmail them.

“It’s a real thing,” he said.