Hershey’s Kisses are suffering from widespread broken tips, and people are furious

caption Hershey’s Kisses are suffering from broken tips. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hershey’s Kisses are sparking horror as shoppers realize upon unwrapping the candies that the tips have been broken off.

Dozens of people are complaining on social media after buying countless Kisses with broken tips.

Hershey said in a statement that the company is looking into the issue.

Something is amiss with Hershey’s Kisses this holiday season.

People are taking to social media to complain that they discovered after unwrapping their holiday-themed Hershey’s Kisses that the tops of the candies had already been broken off.

“Do this year’s kisses look like this for you? Or are the tops broken off?” a member posted in The Wedding Cookie Table Facebook group on December 9, with an accompanying picture of a Hershey’s Kiss in its intended, iconic form.

The response was overwhelming. While not all tips were broken, dozens of people commented in the group, saying that they had encountered similar issues with their Hershey’s Kisses – especially those wrapped in holiday packaging – in recent days.

On Twitter, people are posting similar complaints.

@Hersheys wtf is up with your kisses being broken on the tips. I'm trying to making Christmas cookies with my mom and these look terrible. Every single one is like this. pic.twitter.com/8fhDDmVOZ1 — Liberal Army Vet (@RhoadZ91) December 16, 2018

@Hersheys my Hershey's kisses for my peanut butter blossoms all look like their tips were cut off. I went through 4 bags. They are all not acceptable to use on my cookies — Cheryl Hutton (@goaliemom1104) December 18, 2018

@Hersheys WHY ARE THERE NO TIPS ON HERSHEY KISSES!?!? WHAT IS HAPPENING?!?! — MamaRam (@MamaRam389) December 16, 2018

When Business Insider purchased a bag of holiday Hershey’s Kisses at a CVS store in New York City on Wednesday, we discovered that every candy we unwrapped had a broken tip.

caption Hershey’s Kisses. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The exact reason for the broken tips remains a mystery at this point, with the Lebanon Daily News first spotting the social media outrage on Wednesday.

“We are looking at the issue now,” Jeff Beckman, director of corporate communications for The Hershey Company, told Business Insider.

“We understand that bakers’ expectations are high for an iconic brand that is more than 100 years old because they are proud of their desserts.”

caption A Hershey’s Kiss with a broken tip. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Business Insider will update this story if more details become available on the mystery of the broken tips.

The Kiss catastrophe comes as issues such as high freight costs are slicing into Hershey’s profits.

In response to rising costs, Hershey announced in July it plans to raise prices. In October, executives said the company planned to do so again in 2019.

Mary Hanbury contributed reporting on this article.