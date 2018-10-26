Hershey is trying to boost sales by selling Reese’s Cups that are 40% thinner than the classics

caption Reese’s is going to have a thinner sibling brand in 2019. source Karen Roach/ Shutterstock

Hershey is going to start selling a new Reese’s Cup with almost half as much chocolate and peanut butter.

On Thursday, Hershey announced on a call with investors that the company plans to launch a new product called “Reese’s Thins” in March 2019.

“This product is about 40% thinner than the original cup, and it appeals to those consumers who want something sweet with more permissibility,” Hershey North America’s president Michele G. Buck said on the call.

The thinner cups will be available in milk- and dark-chocolate varieties.

Hershey has been working to revamp some of its most beloved brands to boost sales. In May, the company launched Reese’s Outrageous, a chocolate bar stuffed with peanut butter, caramel, and Reese’s Pieces. And, in December, the company will debut Hershey’s with Reese’s Pieces in bar form for the first time.

Hershey has also been pushing new products outside of the Reese’s brand. Last year, the company debuted its first new chocolate bar in 22 years, in the form of Hershey’s Gold. Hershey is also launching hot-cocoa-flavored Hershey’s Kisses later this year, the company’s first holiday-themed Kiss flavor in almost a decade.

The push for new treats comes at a time when issues such as high freight costs are slicing into Hershey’s profits.

Hershey announced plans to raise prices in July, in response to rising costs. On Thursday, executives said that the company plans to raise prices again in 2019, The Wall Street Journal reports.