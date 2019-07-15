Hershey’s is now selling caramel-flavored whipped cream

caption Hershey’s has an exciting new release for fans of caramel. source Instagram/candyhunting

After debuting milk-chocolate-flavored whipped cream last summer, Hershey’s is now selling a caramel-flavored whipped topping that sounds truly decadent.

Recently, an eagle-eyed shopper spotted the new offering at a grocery store in Wisconsin for around $3.19.

No word on whether the new Hershey’s Caramel Whipped Topping will make its way to stores nationwide, but we’re hoping shoppers will see it pop up on shelves in other states soon.

Last summer Hershey’s debuted two whipped-cream flavors – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate. This year, it looks like the iconic chocolate manufacturer is expanding its whipped-cream selection for those who love caramel.

Food Instagrammer @candyhunting recently shared that they spotted Hershey’s Caramel Whipped Topping at Woodman’s, a grocery chain with locations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Many people are really excited about this new offering and have tons of ideas about what to do with it

caption The whipped topping comes in gold-colored cans. source Instagram/candyhunting

The shopper told INSIDER that the whipped cream retailed for around $3.19. And, in the comments section, they wrote that the new offering tastes “pretty good.”

Commenters on the post seem enthused about the new whipped cream, hoping to try it out once it becomes more widely available in stores – after all, it certainly seems like it’ll delight those who love the decadent taste of caramel.

It’ll likely be a versatile topping for cakes and pies, as well as hot or iced coffee, hot chocolate, fruit, ice cream, and even breakfast items for those looking to up their caramel game. Or, it can be consumed right out of the can for anyone looking for a quick caramel fix.

It’s not yet clear if and when this whipped cream will be available nationwide

We don’t have too many details about the caramel-flavored whipped cream at the moment as the product is not yet listed on Hershey’s website.

If it’s anything like the Reese’s and Hershey’s milk-chocolate whipped creams that debuted last year, it could soon be sold at other stores nationwide in the coming weeks or months.

In the meantime, Hershey’s has plenty of other caramel treats to hold you over

caption Combine this with the whipped cream and some ice cream for a caramel-lovers’ sundae. source Hershey’s

While you wait for this flavored whipped cream to hit shelves, you can hold yourself over with some of the brand’s other rich offerings.

Hershey’s sells caramel syrup and caramel topping, perfect for an ice-cream sundae. The brand also has caramel-filled Kisses and its fairly recent release, the Hershey’s Gold Bar, which is a caramelized-creme bar loaded with peanuts and pretzels.