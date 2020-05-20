Hertz just put more than 20 identical yellow 2019 Corvettes up for sale at a steep discount as the company reportedly prepares to file bankruptcy

caption Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06. source Hertz

The cars are part of the Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette collection.

They aren’t just your typical Corvettes, either; they’re Z06s.

And they are being sold for far less than comparable non-Hertz Z06s.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for countless industries – especially companies in the travel sector.

Rental car company Hertz is reportedly preparing for a possible bankruptcy and named a new CEO, Paul Stone. Its previous one, Kathryn Marinello, resigned on May 16.

While Hertz attempts to sort out its finances, the folks at Jalopnik recently noticed a slew of black-and-yellow Hertz 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06s suddenly appeared for sale online. The cars are both available on the popular car-buying website Autotrader, as well as on Hertz’s own car sales website. At the time of Wednesday’s writing, you can see 19 examples are for sale, down from the “over 20” that Jalopnik reported on Monday.

A Hertz company spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that these are indeed the Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvettes, where 100 were made exclusively for Hertz in 2018 to celebrate the company’s centennial anniversary. They were available to rent at airport locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fort Myers, Florida, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and Tampa, Florida.

Each Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 came with Hertz custom interior badging that had a personalized Hertz centennial anniversary plaque and included the car’s model number.

The cars all wore yellow paint and black stripes to match Hertz’s black-and-yellow corporate color scheme. They also all came with automatic transmissions so that people who might not know how to drive a manual wouldn’t be left out.

caption Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 for sale. source Hertz Car Sales Las Vegas

A Z06 is no ordinary Corvette, either. The Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvettes were built from the seventh generation of Corvette, called the C7. The Z06 was a special, performance-oriented model within the C7 family. It used a supercharged V8 engine to produce an ungodly 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

Mileage limitations of the Hertz cars, according to Roadshow, were 75 a day, or 525 per week. Each mile over that incurred charges of an extra 75 cents.

The Hertz Z06s for sale are located all over the country and average out to about 20,000 miles driven. And they’re all about $60,000. This is a bargain!

A quick spin around Autotrader for comparable, non-Hertz 2019 Corvette Z06s admittedly showed listings for cars with much fewer miles, but also for way more money – prices that surged well into the $80,000-range.

caption Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 for sale. source Hertz Car Sales Orlando

Now, you might be hesitant to pick up a used car that so many people have likely thrashed and taken on joy rides. But keep in mind that rental companies typically maintain their cars very well and follow service schedules strictly. The Hertz Z06s are displayed with “no haggle” prices, so that saves you the headache of negotiating.

You can check out the 19 Hertz Corvette Z06s for sale here, at the Hertz car sales site. Get them before they’re gone, because they’re going fast. The website notes that home delivery is available.

It’s not clear if the abrupt appearance of so many Hertz Z06s for sale has anything to do with Hertz’s current financial situation. A Hertz spokesperson did not respond to Business Insider’s inquiry of whether it is typical for Hertz to sell off rental cars only after a year or two of service at the time of publication.