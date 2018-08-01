A small European airline you’ve never heard of is showing off its new Airbus A380

caption Hi Fly’s new Airbus A380. source HiFly Press Kit

Portugal’s Hi Fly Airlines is showing off the latest addition to its fleet, an Airbus 380.

The second-hand super jumbo comes to Hi Fly after a decade-long lease with Singapore Airlines.

The Airbus A380 is the largest commercial airliner in the world. This one has room for 471 passengers distributed among three classes and two decks.

Hi Fly is the first airline to fly a second-hand A380.

Earlier this month, Hi Fly Airlines debuted its first Airbus A380; the first superjumbo to find a home in the second-hand market.

Hi Fly will be just the fourteenth airline in the world and the fourth European carrier to operate the superjumbo since it entered service in 2007, joining Lufthansa, Air France, and British Airways.

The Lisbon, Portugal-based wet-lease carrier will be the first airline of its kind to fly an A380. Wet-lease carriers operate flights on behalf of other governments and other airlines on a short-term, need-to-fly basis. This means Hi Fly provides its customers with the whole package including an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance.

As the largest commercial airliner flying in the world today, the A380 has some pretty cool features. According to Hi Fly, it generates half the noise of a 747-400 on departure and three-to-four times less noise upon landing, which means any airline operating the A380 saves money on noise charges.

At full density, the A380 can carry over 800 passengers and is powered by the force of four powerful turbofan engines from Rolls-Royce and Engine Alliance.

The Hi Fly A380’s 471 seats are distributed among three classes and two decks. The upper deck holds 60 business class and 88 economy class seats while the main lower deck holds 311 economy class seats and 12 first class suites.

Airbus and leasing companies have had a difficult time finding buyers for second-hand superjumbos. One of the major hurdles is the cost of installing a new interior, which can reportedly cost as much as $40 million a plane.

As a result, the Hi Fly A380, the sixth superjumbo to roll off the Airbus production line, retains the interior fitted by Singapore Airlines where it spent the first decade of its service life.

Let’s take a look at Hi Fly’s new second hand Airbus A380.

Here’s a birds-eye view of Hi Fly’s Airbus A380. The plane is 239 feet long, 79 feet tall, and 262 feet from wingtip to wingtip.

Why don’t we hop on-board? Notice the light blue paint job? It’s to commemorate the Mirpuri Foundation’s new campaign “Save the Coral Reefs.”

Right away, you’ll see the first class cabin offers intimate suites, showcasing privacy and luxury, as there are only 12 on the entire aircraft.

A single first-class suite has three windows, a wood table, a blanket, a pillow, and amenity bags from Bulgari.

Enjoy a wonderful meal brought right to your seat.

Two full double-beds can also be found in a first class private suite, which is perfect for couples or families.

The suite is inherited from Singapore Airlines. According to a representative, Hi Fly found the aircraft “really beautiful and really accommodating” and decided to keep the suite as is.

Let’s walk upstairs to check out business class.

We enter into business class next, where we’ll find 60 plush seats.

According to Hi Fly, its business class seats are “the widest on the market.”

Every business class seat comes equipped with a 15.4″ entertainment screen.

And can fold down and recline to make a bed for the passenger to sleep in.

The galley up here is great, with fresh fruits, snacks, and champagne.

So sit back in your extra-wide seat and enjoy a hot meal.

Let’s walk back and check out the upper deck economy class, which has 88 seats.

Here’s a look back towards the front of the cabin.

Back down below, you can see economy class holds 311 passengers

Each section of the plane, no matter if it’s first class, business class, or economy class, will have its personal in-seat IFE system by Panasonic.

Before we depart, we should point out the Hi Fly A380’s four massive Rolls-Royce Trent 900 turbofan engines.