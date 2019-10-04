The average person takes 15 seconds to find the hidden bat in this brainteaser. How long does it take you?

caption This is a scary hard brainteaser. source Courtesy of Burton Roofing

Burton Roofing is challenging readers to find a hidden bat in an image filled with tools in this scary hard brainteaser, just in time for Halloween.

On average, it takes 15 seconds to find the sleeping bat, according to the construction supplier company.

As Halloween approaches, the imagery of pumpkins, witches, and even bats become extremely popular. But one bat seems to have gotten trapped in this brainteaser.

Burton Roofing, a construction supplier in the UK, is challenging readers to find a hidden bat in an image filled with building tools – like buckets, ladders, and gardening gloves. On average, it takes people 15 seconds to find the flying mammal, according to Burton Roofing.

Do you think you can do better? Check out the image below and see if you can find the bat.

caption Can you find the bat? source Courtesy of Burton Roofing

Can you find it?

If you look closely, you might be able to see it.

Need a hint?

The bat is actually upside down because it’s sleeping.

Still can’t find it?

Take one more look.

Find out where the bat was hiding in the picture below:

caption The sleeping bat is in the white circle. source Courtesy of Burton Roofing

If you were looking for a flying bat, you probably had a tough time. This tricky brainteaser actually has the bat sleeping upside down, making it even harder to locate.

How long did it take you?