Can you spot the bee in this flower-filled brainteaser?

By
Gili Malinsky
-
Bees.

caption
Bees.
source
Andre Skonieczny / Getty

UK-based window blinds company Swift Direct Blinds has come up with a new brainteaser: a tiny bee is hidden in a sea of flowers. According to the company, the idea was both to challenge people and raise awareness about the importance of bees.

The average time it takes someone to find the hidden bee is eight seconds. How long will it take you?

Ready to give it a try? Here’s the image.

Do you see it?

caption
Do you see it?
source
Courtesy of Swift Direct Blinds

Did you find the bee?

How long did it take you?

Still stumped?

We’ll give you a few more minutes.

Ready to see the answer?

Take just one last look for yourself …

OK, the hidden bee can be found below:

There it is.

caption
There it is.
source
Courtesy of Swift Direct Blinds