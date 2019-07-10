Can you spot the bee in this flower-filled brainteaser?

caption Bees. source Andre Skonieczny / Getty

Window blinds company Swift Direct Blinds has come up with a new brainteaser: It’s hidden a bee among a sea of flowers.

The average time it takes a person to find the bee is eight seconds.

UK-based window blinds company Swift Direct Blinds has come up with a new brainteaser: a tiny bee is hidden in a sea of flowers. According to the company, the idea was both to challenge people and raise awareness about the importance of bees.

The average time it takes someone to find the hidden bee is eight seconds. How long will it take you?

Ready to give it a try? Here’s the image.

caption Do you see it? source Courtesy of Swift Direct Blinds

Did you find the bee?

How long did it take you?

Still stumped?

We’ll give you a few more minutes.

Ready to see the answer?

Take just one last look for yourself …

OK, the hidden bee can be found below: