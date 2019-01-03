10 times people were blown away by Pixar’s attention to detail

caption Some think the “Lightyear” on Lightning McQueen’s tires in “Cars” is a nod to Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story.” source Disney/Pixar

Disney Pixar is known for hiding special Easter eggs and hidden details throughout their animated films.

In some cases, movies make references to other movies like in “Ratatouille,” some said they recognized the shadow of a character from “Up.”

The Pizza Planet truck can be found in a variety of Pixar movies, including “Coco.”

Disney fans love Pixar movies for the intricate storylines, gorgeous animation, and unforgettable characters. But above all else, many fans love Pixar films because of their attention to detail.

From the references each film makes about other Pixar movies to the incredible attention to detail taken in animating certain scenes, the small details are what truly make these movies worth watching over and over again.

In a thread, Redditors pointed out specific moments where they thought Pixar's attention to detail was totally mind-blowing.

Here are 10 intricate details and Easter eggs from Pixar movies that you might’ve missed, according to Redditors.

Pizza Planet actually delivers to Santa Cecilia.

caption The Pizza Planet truck appears in many Pixar movies. source Netflix

“The famous Pizza Planet truck makes a very brief appearance in ‘Coco.'” – Redditor FalconerGuitars

There was a nod to Tim Allen’s show “Home Improvement” in “Toy Story.”

caption Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear. source Disney Pixar

“In ‘Toy Story,’ Woody is trapped in a crate which is stuck under a Binford tool-box. Binford is the fictional tool company in the TV show ‘Home Improvement’ which starred Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear.” – Redditor BaldEagle88

The carpeting in Sid’s house in “Toy Story” was similar to carpeting from “The Shining.”

caption There’s a reason the print might be familiar. source Disney Pixar

“The carpet at Sid’s house in ‘Toy Story’ was intentionally made the same as the carpet at the Overlook Hotel in ‘The Shining,’ one of many references to the horror film throughout the Pixar series.” – Redditor ant91a

Wall-E got battery power from a surprising source.

caption During the scene, watch the battery on his chest. source Disney / Pixar

“After being struck by lightning, Wall-E’s low battery gets fully charged.” – Redditor Harpolias

Dug the dog’s shadow seemingly made an appearance in “Ratatouille.”

caption What appears to be Dug’s shadow can be seen in “Ratatouille.” source Pixar

“The [shadow of the] dog from ‘Up’ is seen barking at Remy in ‘Ratatouille.'” – Redditor PostyMcPostFace

The dried ink vs. wet ink in “Monsters University” is so detailed.

caption The paper has texture, too. source Disney Pixar

“In ‘Monsters University,’ the freshest X-mark [looks different] compared to older ones on Mike’s calendar.” – Redditor Mattokakka

Bob Parr from “The Incredibles” works at a company from “Cars.”

caption A piece of paper in “The Incredibles” with “Insuricare” printed on the top. source Disney Pixar

“Insuricare, the company that offers ‘car life insurance’ to the cars in ‘Cars 2,’ is the same company Bob Parr works for in ‘The Incredibles.'” – Redditor mike_pants

Joy’s hair might be blue for an important reason.

caption Joy and Sadness in “Inside Out.” source Disney/Pixar

“Every emotion’s eyes and hair color matches their color except for Joy. Her hair is blue, the color of sadness because you can’t have joy without sadness.” – Redditor Gianus_Auntetekoonpo

The reflections in “The Incredibles” are key.

caption She can see the debris. source Disney Pixar

“After the plane is blown up in ‘The Incredibles,’ Helen (Elastigirl) knows the plane debris is going to fall on them due to seeing the reflection in the water.” – Redditor MisterCheeks

Buzz Lightyear might have been referenced in “Cars.”

caption McQueen’s tires say “Lightyear.” source Disney Pixar

“The tires in Pixar’s ‘Cars’ movies are Lightyear brand.” – Redditor Nizzore

