There’s a hidden symbol in everyday playing cards that you won’t be able to unsee, and it’s going viral

- Twitter user @PlinketyPlink shared a photo of an eight of diamonds playing card and pointed out that there’s an “8” hidden within the diamonds.
- The photo has gone viral with over 116,000 likes and 35,000 retweets.
Brand logos, art pieces, and everyday objects contain hidden symbols that you probably haven’t noticed before.
Twitter user @PlinketyPlink pointed out one of these symbols, blowing the minds of those who had never realized it was there.
“What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds?” they asked.
What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds? ???? pic.twitter.com/GjRLkyl7Vu
— Plink (@PlinketyPlink) November 17, 2018
Indeed, hidden in the pattern of diamonds on the eight of diamonds playing card is the number “8.”
Don’t see the “8?” Here’s how to find it.
People were stunned when they realized they’d gone their entire lives without noticing.
today years old
— TheFinleyZone (@TheFinleyZone) November 18, 2018
Um, like…just a second ago.
— Dorsha (Door shay) (@itsSHAYzee) November 18, 2018
Um…..tonight. I never noticed!
— Robert Sabetto (@rpsabetto) November 19, 2018
I think we all discovered this together. ????
— Eri Neeman (@erineeman) November 19, 2018
