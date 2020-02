Hidden talents of members of the royal family, from the Queen’s photography to Meghan Markle’s calligraphy

Though it sometimes seems like we may not have much in common with the royals, they have hobbies and skills just like us.

When they are not performing their royal duties, they enjoy activities like writing, gardening, photography, and playing musical instruments.

Here are the hidden talents the royals have been honing in their spare time.

The Queen has top-notch photography skills.

caption The Queen with her cameras through the years. source Bob Thomas/Popperfoto/Anwar Hussein/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Queen was given her first camera by her father, King George VI, before the start of World War II. She has been taking photos ever since, capturing scenes of her family. The Daily Mail said she had an “effortless knack of capturing her family at their most informal and most relaxed.”

Meghan Markle is a skilled calligraphist, and has even completed work for celebrity clients.

Did you know that the Duchess of Sussex has a talent for penmanship? She used to teach calligraphy at a Paper Source store in Beverly Hills. She’s also worked freelance for celebrity clients, and even completed the wedding invitations for Robin Thicke‘s 2005 wedding to Paula Patton.

Prince Charles is a talented painter of outdoor scenes.

caption Prince Charles and with one of his paintings. source Chris Radburn – Pool /Getty Images

Like his great-great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, the Prince of Wales is an avid artist. He prefers watercolors and to paint scenes of natural beauty, like mountains and lakes. Though he describes himself as an “enthusiastic amateur,” he is a honorary member of the Royal Academy and the Royal Watercolour Society, and his paintings have sold for more than $2 million.

Princess Beatrice is a runner and completed the London Marathon in 2010.

caption Princess Beatrice at the London Marathon in 2010. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice of York is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah the Duchess of York. In 2010, she became the first royal to complete the London Marathon. She ran the marathon with friends under the name of “Team Caterpillar” to raise money for charity.

Prince Philip has a green thumb and even grows truffles.

caption Prince Philip and the Queen help plant a tree during a visit to Australia. source Will Burgess/AFP via Getty Images

The 98-year-old royal is a passionate gardener and has had great success in growing truffles. According to the Times, he is the first person to cultivate black truffles on British soil. He began trying to grow the fungi 12 years earlier before they finally succeeded in 2018.

Prince William can speak Swahili.

caption Prince William with Tanzania’s vice president, Samia Suluhu, in 2018. source Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge learned how to speak the language while studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, according to the BBC. He used his talent in a meeting in Tanzania with the country’s president, John Magufuli, in 2018.

Kate Middleton plays the flute.

caption Kate Middleton with the Hamburg orchestra, 2017. source Christophe Gateau/Getty Images

Though she doesn’t play much anymore, the Duchess of Cambridge told the Express that she played from “[her] school years until the age of 18.” In 2017, she tried her hand at conducting a prestigious orchestra in Hamburg, Germany.

Queen Elizabeth is a trained mechanic and truck driver.

caption Queen Elizabeth learning car maintenance in 1945. source Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Image

During World War II, when she was just 18 years old, the Queen – then Princess Elizabeth – joined the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service. It was there that she learned how to drive a truck and change a spark plug. She is the only female member of the royal family to have been in the armed forces.

The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, competed in the Olympics for horseback riding.

caption Zara Tindall during the 2020 Magic Millions horse auction in Australia. source ono Searle/Getty Images

Both Zara and her mother, Princess Anne, have competed in equestrian events at the Olympics, representing Great Britain. Tindall won a silver medal at the Summer 2012 Olympics, which was presented to her by her mother.

Princess Diana was an accomplished diver.

caption Princess Diana enjoying a swim in the Virgin Islands. source Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Diana was not only a fashion icon and activist, but was also known to be a talented diver. According to Yahoo, she was a star in the sport in school, and even created her own signature move: The “Spencer Special” was known to be a dive with almost no splash.

Prince Harry can pilot a helicopter.

caption Prince Harry makes flight pre-checks in Afghanistan. source John Stillwell/AFP via Getty Images

In 2013 the Ministry of Defence announced that the Prince had qualified as a Apache helicopter commander, after three years of training. The same year, he completed a five-month tour of Afghanistan.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is a children’s book author.

Ferguson became a part of the royal family in 1986 when she married Prince Andrew. However, the pair divorced 10 years later in 1996.

Ferguson has a talent for writing and drawing, which she has used to create over 20 children’s’ books. She has also written an autobiography, “My Story: Sarah, the Duchess of York.”

Prince George takes after his grandfather with his talent for art.

caption Prince George with one of his drawings. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The young prince also takes after his mom: Kate has a degree in art history and is a talented photographer. Though he’s stated he wants to be a policeman when he grows up, George is currently third in line to the throne and will likely be king one day.

Meghan Markle is a talented cook.

caption Meghan Markle cooking at a community kitchen. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Another one of the Duchess of Sussex’s talents is her culinary ability. Harry actually proposed to her after a chicken dinner that she cooked. She has also supported a charity cookbook and, according to People, she cooks for herself and Harry every day.

Kate is a talented artist.

caption The Duchess draws during a school visit to a village in Pakistan. source Neil Hall – Pool/Getty Images

For the wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton, Kate drew St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, where the ceremony took place. According to the Mirror, Pippa’s husband, James Matthews, praised her skills in his wedding speech: “To Pippa’s sister Kate, such ability – a beautiful drawing of St Mark’s church in the order of service.”

The Queen enjoys doing different accents and impressions.

Apparently the Queen has quite a sense of humor. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said that she is a “really, really good mimic.” Seward also said she believes the ability to laugh together is what has kept the Queen and Prince Philip’s marriage strong through the decades.