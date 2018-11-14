Hidden Valley is selling a giant bottle of ranch dressing that’s more than 7 times bigger than the standard size

caption Hidden Valley’s new “Magnum of Ranch” is more than seven times larger than the standard eight-ounce bottle. source Hidden Valley

Ranch lovers can now celebrate the holidays in a grand way.

Hidden Valley will sell a gigantic 1.75-liter bottle of its ranch dressing in early December, just in time for the holidays.

caption It would make a good gift for a ranch fan. source Hidden Valley

The $25 “Magnum of Ranch” is over seven times larger than Hidden Valley’s standard eight-ounce bottle of dressing and comes with a custom-designed commemorative box.

Magnum of Ranch is part of a larger holiday collection from Hidden Valley. Some of the items included are snow globes, sweaters, Christmas tree ornaments, gift wrap, and more.

It’s HERE! Our limited-edition holiday collection at the RANCH SHOP. Wave your Ranch flag high this holiday season ☃️❄️ Trust us, there’s something for everyone like these tacky holiday sweatshirts ???? https://t.co/wcD82ayS3p pic.twitter.com/HnKY4kI0Sz — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) November 13, 2018

A spokesperson for Hidden Valley told INSIDER that the Magnum of Ranch is available for a limited time from the company’s online holiday shop from December 3.

