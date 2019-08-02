21 high-paying careers for people who want to save the planet — and also have job security

caption Solar-panel installers are expected to see 104.9% job growth by 2026. source Reuters/Mike Blake

“Green” jobs in the renewable-energy industry are seeing a spike in popularity, with plenty of lucrative roles expected to be in demand through 2026.

Some jobs related to renewable energy can also pay six-figure salaries.

Wind-turbine technicians and solar panel installers are the fastest-growing jobs in the country. Here are the 25 fastest-growing jobs within the renewable-energy sector

Saving the earth and having a lucrative career aren’t always mutually exclusive.

In fact, wind-turbine technicians and solar-panel installers are the fastest-growing jobs in the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The jobs are in such high demand, they are growing at a rate 12 times as fast as the rest of the US economy.

These “green” jobs can also lead to lofty incomes. Atmospheric scientists and geoscientists average over $90,000 a year, and software developers for renewable-energy companies can even earn six-figure salaries. All 25 of the occupations we’ve highlighted had median annual earnings above the overall national median of $38,640 reported by the BLS.

Here are the 25 fastest-growing jobs within the renewable-energy sector and how much they pay, along with role descriptions from online database O*NET.

21. Civil engineers for renewable-energy companies are expected to see 10.6% job growth by 2026.

Sectors: Green construction; renewable energy generation; research, design, and consulting services

Annual salary: $86,640

O*NET description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures, and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

20. Financial analysts for renewable-energy companies are expected to see 10.9% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Energy efficiency; governmental and regulatory administration; green construction; research, design, and consulting services

Annual salary: $85,660

O*NET description: Conduct quantitative analyses of information affecting investment programs of public or private institutions.

19. Roofers are expected to see 11.1% job growth by 2026.

Sectors: Green construction

Annual salary: $39,970

O*NET description: Cover roofs of structures with shingles, slate, asphalt, aluminum, wood, or related materials. May spray roofs, sidings, and walls with material to bind, seal, insulate, or soundproof sections of structures.

18. Environmental scientists and specialists are expected to see 11.1% job growth by 2026.

Sectors: Environment protection

Annual salary: $71,130

O*NET description: Conduct research or perform investigation for the purpose of identifying, abating, or eliminating sources of pollutants or hazards that affect either the environment or the health of the population.

17. Construction managers are expected to see 11.1% job growth by 2026.

Sectors: Environment protection; green construction

Annual salary: $93,370

O*NET description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems.

16. Systems software developers are expected to see 11.1% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Research, design, and consulting services

Annual salary: $110,000

O*NET description: Research, design, develop, and test operating systems-level software, compilers, and network distribution software for medical, industrial, military, communications, aerospace, business, scientific, and general computing applications.

15. Training and development specialists are expected to see 11.5% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Energy efficiency; green construction; research, design, and consulting services

Annual salary: $60,870

O*NET description: Design and conduct training and development programs to improve individual and organizational performance.

14. Atmospheric and space scientists are expected to see 12% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Environment protection; research, design, and consulting services

Annual salary: $94,110

O*NET description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses.

13. Environmental science and protection technicians are expected to see 12.1% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Environment protection

Annual salary: $46,170

O*NET description: Perform laboratory and field tests to monitor the environment and investigate sources of pollution, including those that affect health, under the direction of an environmental scientist, engineer, or other specialist.

12. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators are expected to see 12.3% job growth by 2026.

Sectors: Green construction

Annual salary: $47,810

O*NET description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement.

11. Cement masons and concrete finishers are expected to see 12.6% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Green construction

Annual salary: $43,000

O*NET description: Smooth and finish surfaces of poured concrete, such as floors, walks, sidewalks, roads, or curbs using a variety of hand and power tools.

10. Structural iron and steel workers are expected to see 12.8% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Green construction; manufacturing

Annual salary: $53,970

O*NET description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks.

9. Urban and regional planners are expected to see 12.8% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Governmental and regulatory administration; green construction; research, design, and consulting services

Annual salary: $73,050

O*NET description: Develop comprehensive plans and programs for use of land and physical facilities of jurisdictions, such as towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.

8. Environmental engineering technicians are expected to see 12.9% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Environment protection

Annual salary: $50,560

O*NET description: Apply theory and principles of environmental engineering to modify, test, and operate equipment and devices used in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental problems, including waste treatment and site remediation, under the direction of engineering staff or scientist.

7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers are expected to see 13.9% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Energy efficiency

Annual salary: $70,910

O*NET description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems.

6. Geoscientists are expected to see 14% job growth by 2026.

Sectors: Environment protection; research, design, and consulting services

Annual salary: $91,130

O*NET description: Study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth.

5. Personal financial advisors are expected to see 14.9% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Research, design, and consulting services

Annual salary: $88,890

O*NET description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate.

4. Hazardous-materials-removal workers are expected to see 17.2% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Environment protection; green construction; recycling and waste reduction

Annual salary: $42,030

O*NET description: Identify, remove, pack, transport, or dispose of hazardous materials, including asbestos, lead-based paint, waste oil, fuel, transmission fluid, radioactive materials, or contaminated soil.

3. Service unit operators (in oil, gas, and mining) are expected to see 23.4% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Renewable energy generation

Annual salary: $47,860

O*NET description: Operate equipment to increase oil flow from producing wells or to remove stuck pipe, casing, tools, or other obstructions from drilling wells.

2. Wind-turbine service technicians are expected to see 96.3% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Renewable-energy generation

Annual salary: $54,370

O*NET description: Inspect, diagnose, adjust, or repair wind turbines.

1. Solar photovoltaic installers are expected to see 104.9% job growth by 2026.



Sectors: Renewable-energy generation

Annual salary: $42,680

O*NET description: Assemble, install, or maintain solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on roofs or other structures in compliance with site assessment and schematics.