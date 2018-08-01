12 six-figure jobs everyone wants but are incredibly hard to get

- source
Job site Glassdoor recently compiled a list of some of the most sought-after jobs that earn high salaries. To find these competitive jobs, Glassdoor combed its database of job titles that received more than 30 salary reports from US employees and have at least 1,000 active job openings.
For this list, jobs are considered competitive whenever there are more job candidates than there are open positions. Each of the jobs on the list had an average of at least three applicants per job opening.
Here are a number of six-figure jobs that just about everyone’s after:
Data engineer
Median base salary: $100,000
Number of job openings: 2,572
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 3.06
Software engineer
Median base salary: $103,000
Number of job openings: 24,743
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 4.65
Management consultant
Median base salary: $110,000
Number of job openings: 1,055
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 2.07
Data scientist
Median base salary: $110,000
Number of job openings: 3,702
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 9.51
Product manager
Median base salary: $114,000
Number of job openings: 7,979
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 3.92
IT manager
Median base salary: $116,000
Number of job openings: 1,188
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 6.76
Analytics manager
Median base salary: $117,000
Number of job openings: 1,565
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 2.15
Finance manager
Median base salary: $120,000
Number of job openings: 2,286
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 4.35
Pharmacist
Median base salary: $120,000
Number of job openings: 1,228
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 5.11
Engagement manager
Median base salary: $120,000
Number of job openings: 1,251
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 2.43
Technical program manager
Median base salary: $130,000
Number of job openings: 1,338
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 2.47
Strategy manager
Median base salary: $135,000
Number of job openings: 1,206
Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 3.29