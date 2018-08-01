12 six-figure jobs everyone wants but are incredibly hard to get

caption Many of these high-paying jobs are in the tech sector. source Strelka Institute/Flickr

High-paying jobs are highly sought after. So it’s not hard to believe that the competition for particularly lucrative gigs can get pretty fierce.

Job site Glassdoor recently compiled a list of some of the most sought-after jobs that earn high salaries. To find these competitive jobs, Glassdoor combed its database of job titles that received more than 30 salary reports from US employees and have at least 1,000 active job openings.

For this list, jobs are considered competitive whenever there are more job candidates than there are open positions. Each of the jobs on the list had an average of at least three applicants per job opening.

Here are a number of six-figure jobs that just about everyone’s after:

Data engineer

Median base salary: $100,000

Number of job openings: 2,572

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 3.06

Software engineer

Median base salary: $103,000

Number of job openings: 24,743

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 4.65

Management consultant

Median base salary: $110,000

Number of job openings: 1,055

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 2.07

Data scientist

Median base salary: $110,000

Number of job openings: 3,702

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 9.51

Product manager

Median base salary: $114,000

Number of job openings: 7,979

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 3.92

IT manager

Median base salary: $116,000

Number of job openings: 1,188

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 6.76

Analytics manager

Median base salary: $117,000

Number of job openings: 1,565

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 2.15

Finance manager

Median base salary: $120,000

Number of job openings: 2,286

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 4.35

Pharmacist

Median base salary: $120,000

Number of job openings: 1,228

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 5.11

Engagement manager

Median base salary: $120,000

Number of job openings: 1,251

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 2.43

Technical program manager

Median base salary: $130,000

Number of job openings: 1,338

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 2.47

Strategy manager

Median base salary: $135,000

Number of job openings: 1,206

Ratio of people who applied per job opening: 3.29