15 fast-growing, high-paying jobs where you only need an associate’s degree

Student Loan Hero found 15 fast-growing, high-paying jobs you can get with just an associate’s degree.

Many of the fastest-growing jobs in the US don’t require an increasingly expensive four-year degree.

Jobs in medicine – including dental hygienists, MRI technologists, and licensed practical nurses – were high on the list.

You don’t necessarily need an Ivy League degree to land a high-paying job.

As artificial intelligence gets smarter and more commonplace, a pricey STEM degree might not guarantee you a job. A recent Brookings report found white-collar jobs in science and finance were most at risk for getting replaced by AI (in addition to manufacturing jobs).

Here are 15 relatively fast-growing, high-paying jobs that don’t require an education beyond an associate’s degree, according to Student Loan Hero. The ranking is based on 2018 median wage data and projections for the future number of job openings between 2018 and 2028 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

15. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists earn a median wage of $71,670 per year.

Education required: Associate’s degree

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 2,700

Training required: None

14. Nuclear medicine technologists earn a median wage of $76,820 per year.

Education required: Associate’s degree

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 1,200

Training required: None

13. Diagnostic medical sonographers earn a median wage of $72,510 per year.

Education required: Associate’s degree

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 5,800

Training required: None

12. First-line supervisors of fire fighting and prevention workers earn a median wage of $76,330 per year.

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 4,800

Training required: Moderate-term on-the-job training

11. Web developers earn a median wage of $69,430 per year.

Education required: Associate’s degree

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 15,100

Training required: None

10. Nuclear technicians earn a median wage of $79,140 per year.

Education required: Associate’s degree

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 900

Training required: Moderate-term on-the-job training

9. Funeral service managers earn a median wage of $79,180 per year.

Education required: Associate’s degree

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 1,900

Training required: None

8. Electrical and electronic repairers earn a median wage of $80,200 per year.

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 2,100

Training required: Moderate-term on-the-job training

7. Radiation therapists earn a median wage of $82,330 per year.

Education required: Associate’s degree

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 1,100

Training required: None

6. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses earn a median wage of $46,240 per year.

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 66,300

Training required: None

5. Dental hygienists earn a median wage of $74,820 per year.

Education required: Associate’s degree

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 17,900

Training required: None

4. Medical assistants earn a median wage of $33,610 per year.

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 99,700

Training required: None

3. Nursing assistants earn a median wage of $28,540 per year.

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 190,700

Training required: None

2. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers earn a median wage of $43,680 per year.

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 238,400

Training required: Short-term on-the-job training

1. Air traffic controllers earn a median wage of $124,540 per year.

Education required: Associate’s degree

Projected average annual job openings between 2018 and 2028: 2,300

Training required: Long-term on-the-job training