The 25 highest-paying jobs you can get with an associate degree

- While many high-paying jobs require a bachelors degree or more, there are many positions that only require an associate degree, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- These positions include engineering technicians, dental hygienists, and air traffic controllers.
- Median pay ranges from $55,000 to $125,000, depending on the job.
Don’t have the time or money to get a bachelor’s degree?
It turns out that plenty of two-year associate degrees have a high return on investment. According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are the 25 highest-paying jobs that require only an associate degree.
According to the most recent data, median pay ranges from $55,000 to $124,540 depending on the job. The majority of positions fell in the $55,460 to $74,999 median pay range, though five positions earned $75,000 or higher. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that – as of May 2018 – the median annual wage for all workers was $38,640, for comparison.
Keep reading for a look at the 25 highest-paying jobs for associate degrees, in order of lowest to highest median pay. We also included required work experience and on-the-job training (if any).
25. Industrial engineering technicians
Industrial engineering technicians help industrial engineers implement designs to use personnel, materials, and machines in factories, stores, healthcare organizations, repair shops, and offices.
Median annual wage (2018): $55,460 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
24. Mechanical drafters
Mechanical drafters prepare detailed working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, including dimensions, fastening methods, and other engineering information.
Median annual wage (2018): $55,550 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
17. Electrical and electronics drafters
Electrical and electronics drafters prepare wiring diagrams, circuit-board-assembly diagrams, and layout drawings used for the manufacture, installation, or repair of electrical equipment.
Median annual wage (2018): $55,550 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
23. Mechanical engineering technicians
Mechanical engineering technicians design, develop, test, and manufacture industrial machinery, consumer products, and other equipment.
Median annual wage (2018): $56,250 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
3. Funeral-service managers
Funeral-service managers plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes.
Median annual wage (2018): $57,580 Work experience: Less than five years On-the-job training: None
16. Occupational therapy assistants
Occupational therapy assistants aid work under the direction of occupational therapists in treating patients with injuries, illnesses, or disabilities through the therapeutic use of everyday activities.
Median annual wage (2018): $57,620 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
20. Physical therapist assistants
Physical therapist assistants help patients who are recovering from injuries, illnesses, and surgeries regain movement and manage pain.
Median annual wage (2018): $58,090 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
19. Legal support workers
Legal support workers can include clerks and other assistant positions in local or national government.
Median annual wage (2018): $58,930 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
15. Respiratory therapists
Respiratory therapists care for patients who have trouble breathing like premature infants with undeveloped lungs or elderly patients who have diseased lungs. They also provide emergency care to patients suffering from heart attacks, drowning, or shock.
Median annual wage (2018): $60,280 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
18. Radiologic technologists
Radiologic technologists perform diagnostic imaging examinations, like X-rays, on patients.
Median annual wage (2018): $61,240 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
8. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists
Magnetic resonance imaging technologists monitor patient safety and comfort and view images of areas being scanned to ensure the quality of pictures.
Median annual wage (2018): $61,240 Work experience: Less than five years On-the-job training: None
14. Computer-network-support specialists
Computer-network-support specialists analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, like local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and internet systems, or a segment of a network system.
Median annual wage (2018): $62,770 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
12. Avionics technicians
Avionics technicians install, inspect, test, adjust, or repair avionics equipment, like radar, radio, navigation, and missile-control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.
Median annual wage (2018): $63,060 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
13. Engineering technicians (except drafters)
Engineering technicians assist a variety of engineering positions and can include those working in the electromechanical, manufacturing, fuel cell, and other fields.
Median annual wage (2018): $63,200 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
11. Electrical and electronics engineering technicians
Electrical and electronics engineering technicians help engineers design and develop computers, communications equipment, medical monitoring devices, navigational equipment, and other electrical and electronic equipment.
Median annual wage (2018): $64,330 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
10. Aerospace engineering and operations technicians
Aerospace engineering and operations technicians operate and maintain equipment used in developing, testing, and producing new aircraft and spacecraft.
Median annual wage (2018): $67,010 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
22. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians
Cardiovascular technologists and technicians use imaging technology to help physicians diagnose cardiac and blood vessel ailments in patients.
Median annual wage (2018): $67,080 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
7. Diagnostic medical sonographers
Diagnostic medical sonographers use special imaging equipment that directs sound waves into a patient’s body to assess and diagnose various medical conditions.
Median annual wage (2018): $68,970 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
9. Web developers
Web developers design, create, and modify websites.
Median annual wage (2018): $69,430 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
6. Dental hygienists
Dental hygienists clean teeth, examine patients for oral diseases like gingivitis, and provide other preventative dental care.
Median annual wage (2018): $74,820 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
5. Nuclear medicine technologists
Nuclear medicine technologists use a scanner to create images of various areas of a patient’s body. They prepare radioactive drugs and administer them to patients undergoing the scans.
Median annual wage (2018): $76,820 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
4. Nuclear technicians
Nuclear technicians assist physicists, engineers, and other professionals in nuclear research and nuclear production.
Median annual wage (2018): $79,140Work experience: None On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
2. Radiation therapists
Radiation therapists check equipment, observe patients’ reactions to treatment, and document sessions.
Median annual wage (2018): $82,330 Work experience: None On-the-job training: None
1. Air-traffic controller
Air-traffic controllers monitor and direct the movement of aircraft. Median annual wages of air-traffic controllers are the highest of any occupation in which workers typically do not need a bachelor’s degree.
Median annual wage (2018): $124,540 Work experience: None On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
