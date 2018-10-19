9 high-paying jobs you never knew existed

caption Ethical hackers make more than $80,000 a year to keep companies’ information secure. source USA Network

Did you know you can make over $80,000 a year as an “ethical hacker”?

There are plenty of jobs out there with high salaries that you probably haven’t even heard of.

Of course, what counts as a “high” salary is subjective and depends on many factors, including where you live. The median household income in the US is $59,039, according to a 2017 report by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Looking at median income – rather than the average – is a better measure of the typical income for an occupation, according to The Balance.

INSIDER looked at little-known jobs that pay a median salary of at least $75,000.

Here are nine high-paying jobs that you probably didn’t know existed, from ethical hacker to acupuncturist for dogs.

1. Hydrologist: $79,990

caption Hydrologists need at least a bachelor’s degree. source Shutterstock/Patrizio Martorana

You can probably tell from the name that hydrologists’ work has to do with water.

These scientists study how water moves across and through Earth’s crust and use their knowledge to solve problems of water quality or availability, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

They make a median salary of $79,990 a year and work both in offices and out in the field.

2. Genetic counselor: $77,480

caption You’ll typically need a master’s degree and a board certification. source Syda Productions/Shutterstock

In this medical profession, counselors work with individuals and families to assess the risk of inherited diseases and conditions, such as birth defects.

Genetic counselors make a median salary of $77,480, according to BLS.

Job prospects are expected to grow by an impressive 29% between 2016 and 2026.

3. Ethical hacker: $80,230

caption They’re also known as information security analysts. source NBC Universal

Ethical hackers, also known as information security analysts, are trained to use their skills to help organizations identify security problems with computer networks and keep their information safe.

The median salary for ethical hackers is $80,230, according to PayScale.

The job prospects for this field are expected to grow by 28% by 2026, according to BLS.

4. Operations research analyst: $81,390

caption Employment for this occupation is expected to grow 27% by 2026. source Shutterstock/Undrey

Operations research analysts help companies “investigate complex issues, identify and solve problems, and make better decisions,” according to the BLS.

The median salary in 2017 was $81,390, and job prospects are rosy.

Employment in this field is expected to grow by 27% from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for other occupations. You’ll typically need at least a bachelor’s degree in business, analytics, mathematics, or a related field.

5. Industrial psychologist: $82,760

caption Industrial psychologists use psychological principles to help companies. source Shutterstock/UfaBizPhoto

Industrial psychologists try to solve problems for companies.

According to BLS, industrial psychologists apply psychological principles to fields including human resources, administration, sales, management, and marketing. They might plan policies, test, select, and train employees, and work on organizational development and analysis.

They may work with management to figure out how to improve worker productivity, BLS notes.

Industrial psychologists made a median salary of $82,760 in 2016, according to US News, and the publication currently ranks it as the third best science job.

6. Enterostomal therapist: $86,265

caption This profession isn’t for the squeamish. source Shutterstock/Micolas

Most people probably don’t know what an enterestomal therapist is – let alone how to pronounce it.

An enterestomal therapist is a type of nurse that treats and aids patients who need or have already had an enterostomy, a surgery that creates an artificial opening on the outside of the body to divert the bowels, according to Every Nurse.

The median salary of an enterostomal therapist is $86,265, according to Salary.com.

7. Database administrator: $87,020

caption They usually have a bachelor’s degree in an information or computer-related subject. source Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff

Database administrators usually work at computer design companies or other industries that deal with large databases, according to BLS.

They use specialized software to store and organize data, such as financial information and customer shipping records, and keep it secure.

These workers make a median salary of $87,020 and employment in the field is growing faster than average.

8. Veterinary acupuncturist: $90,420

caption Many veterinarians go through additional training to add acupuncture to their practice. source Getty Images

Although veterinary acupuncture is not currently recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association as an individual specialty, many board-certified veterinarians complete the additional acupuncture training and incorporate it into their practice, according to The Balance.

The BLS reported that the median salary for veterinarians in 2017 was $90,420.

To become an accredited veterinary acupuncturist, you have to be a licensed veterinarian as well as complete additional training related to muscle physiology, anatomy, and acupuncture techniques, according to The Balance.

9. Celebrity Feng shui consultant: $250,000

caption You can make bank giving Feng shui advice to celebrities. source Shutterstock/Couperfield

Feng shui is an ancient practice, originating over 3,000 years ago in China, that deals with how the placement of objects within a space affect your life and health, according to The Spruce.

Feng shui consultants rearrange the spaces in a client’s home, giving advice on things like which way a door should swing or a window should face, or the color of a room, so that energy flows optimally, according to Job Monkey.

If you do this for celebrities, you can make up to $250,000 a year, Job Monkey reported.

Stars including Khloe Kardashian, Madonna, and Gwyneth Paltrow are all fans of feng shui, according to Hello Magazine.

You can become a feng shui consultant by going to a special training school, according to the Association of Feng Shui Consultants.