10 fast-food items that are packed with protein

caption Fast food isn’t known for being healthy source Shutterstock

Fast-food isn’t known for being the healthiest option

You can modify your meal to make it more nutritious

Here are 10 protein-packed meals that you can order from fast-food joints across the US

Fast-food isn’t known for being healthy, but there are more nutritious options available that are packed with protein and are still delicious.

INSIDER collated a list of 10 high-protein meals that you can order from fast-food restaurants across the US.

In-N-Out Hamburger with onion, protein style (bun-less)

caption In-N-Out will replace a burger bun with lettuce source Aly Weisman/Business Insider

240 calories, 17g fat, 11g carbs, 3g fiber, 7g sugar, and 13g protein.

The protein-style burger option at In-N-Out is perfect for on-the-go. Get the regular or the double-double without cheese – they’ll replace the bun with lettuce.

Popeye’s Handcrafted Blackened Tenders, 5 Pieces

caption Popeye’s chicken breast is high in protein source Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

283 calories, 3g fat, 3g carbs, 0g fiber, 0g sugar, 43g protein

Popeye’s menu boasts multiple high-protein items, but be careful about the high sodium and saturated fat amounts. For an on-the-go meal from Popeye’s, try their handcrafted blackened tenders, which offer 43 grams of protein in the 5 piece portion. Popeye’s chicken breast is also high in protein, 35 grams. Watch the saturated fat though, coming in at 8 grams per piece.

Taco Bell —Two Fresco Soft Tacos: Shredded Chicken

caption You can swap out chicken for steak at Taco Bell source Taco Bell/Facebook

300 calories total, 11g fat, 33g carbs, 4g fiber, 2g sugar, 17g protein

Tacos fresco-style, sans cheese, with shredded chicken, will keep you going through the day, clocking in at 17 grams of protein. The chicken power bowl also packs 27 grams of protein to keep you going, at 500 calories and 20 grams of fat.

If you’re tired of chicken, you can also swap it out for steak without losing any protein.

KFC’s Kentucky Grilled Chicken Breast

caption KFC has lots of grilled chicken options source KFC/Facebook

210 calories, 7g fat, 710mg sodium, 0g carbs, 0g fiber, 0g sugar, 38 g protein

KFC’s Grilled Chicken Breast has only 210 calories, no carbs, and 38 grams of protein in the dish. They also have plenty of grilled chicken options with drumstick, thigh, and whole wings, but stay away from high-fat sauces and sides.

McDonald’s McDouble and McDonald’s Premium Asian Salad with Grilled Chicken and Low-Fat Balsamic Vinaigrette

caption Two options for McDonald’s source McDonald’s/Facebook

390 calories, 18g fat, 33g carbs, 2g fiber, 7g sugar, 22g protein

290 calories, 10g fat, 19g carbs, 36g protein, 5g fiber, 10g sugar

With a multitude of options, McDonald’s have high-protein menu items to satisfy your midday hunger. First up, the McDouble has 390 calories and 22 g of protein. You can go without the bun if you’d like. The premium Asian Salad with Grilled Chicken has a whopping 35 grams of protein, and you can enjoy it with their low-fat balsamic vinaigrette.

Starbucks Reduced-Fat Turkey Bacon & Cage Free Egg White Breakfast Sandwich

caption Starbucks offer a variety of high-protein options source Starbucks

210 calories, 5g fat, 26g carbs, 3g fiber, 18g protein

Starbucks offers several other great high-protein options, although they are also high-calorie (400+ calories per sandwich). Check out the Chicken Sausage & Bacon Biscuit (450 cal, 26 grams of protein) and the Spicy Chorizo, Monterey Jack & Egg Sandwich (500 cal, 26 grams of protein).

Steak, Egg White, and Cheese Omelet Sandwich from Subway

400 calories, 10g fat, 47g carbs, 5g fiber, 7g sugar, 30g protein

For another great breakfast option, choose Subway’s steak, egg white, and cheese sandwich (6-inch size). It has 400 calories and 30 grams of protein. Subway has many options, you can get the omelet sandwich with only egg white in it, or have the full egg. Their oven-roasted chicken sandwich, which has 23-plus grams of protein.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Market Salad

caption Chick-fil-A’s salad is packed with protein source Facebook/Chick-fil-A

330 calories, 14g fat, 26 g carbs, 6g fiber, 12g sugar, 27g protein.

Chick-fil-A’s grilled market salad is a high-protein option. This protein-packed salad will keep you full for hours. At 330 calories and 27g of protein, the salad also has 6g of fiber – over 24% of your daily fiber needs.

Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Wrap

caption Wendy’s grilled chicken wrap is a smaller meal. source Wendy’s

270 calories, 10g fat, 640mg sodium, 24g carbs, 2 g fiber, 3g sugar, 20g protein.

Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Wrap is a smaller meal, but excellent to eat on the go with 270 calories and 20 grams of protein. The grilled chicken sandwich by Wendy’s also has lots of protein – 34 grams. It has about 100 more calories than the wrap, with 370 calories.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.