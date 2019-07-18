3 high school football players are accused of stealing $223,000 worth of laptops from their school library just hours before their graduation

caption Thee high school football players are accused of stealing 172 laptops from a Houston, TX, high school. source ABC 13/Twitter

Three high school football players are accused of stealing nearly $250,000 worth of computers from their high school.

The students allegedly broke into their campus library and made off with 172 laptops.

They three are accused of returning two more times, once just hours before their graduation.

All three were reportedly identified to police by their high school coach.

Late in the evening on June 1, most Wheatley High School students were nervously preparing for their graduation ceremony the following day. But prosecutors say three of the school’s varsity football players spent the time breaking into the school’s library and making off with $250,000 worth of computers.

According to school surveillance footage and court documents viewed by KPRC2, Fabian Parker Willis, Keith Paul Anthony Collins, and Earl Williams allegedly used a brick to smash a window and break into their school’s library just before midnight. The break in triggered an alarm, but the heist continued. Houston, Texas, prosecutors said in court documents seen by KPRC2 that the students snagged 172 laptops and made off in a getaway vehicle waiting for them outside. In total, the laptops were valued at $223,600, according to the documents.

After their first haul, the trio decided to return for additional computers 15 minutes later, Houston police told ABC13. But a Houston Police Department officer who had been stationed at the school was waiting for them. The police officer chased the thee away and later identified them from school security cameras, according to ABC13.

Not deterred, the three allegedly returned to the library a third time to take its remaining laptops on the morning of their high school graduation ceremony. According to ABC13, all three of the football players received their diplomas that day.

Here’s a video taken of the graduation, just hours after the last laptops were stolen.

The students were ultimately identified as suspects by their high school football coach.

Wheatley High School declined to provide INSIDER with comment. The Houston Independent School District did not immediately respond to requests for comment.