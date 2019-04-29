25 thoughtful high school graduation gifts she’s sure to love

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- The world outside of high school is scary, but exciting. You can help her celebrate and prepare for post-grad life with these 25 thoughtful gifts.
- Regardless of your new grad’s post-high school plans, you can show her how proud you are of everything she’s accomplished, whether that’s with a simple and charming card or a fancy smart home device.
- Check out all of our Class of 2019 graduation gift guides for gifts categorized by budget and type.
Graduating from high school is a big deal. After 12 years of schooling, finally receiving that diploma on stage is well-deserved.
There are a few ways to go about gifting your new high school grad. She might be heading off to college, in which case you want to give her something functional and useful for the next step of her education. Maybe she’s taking the time to travel and you want to help her have fun. Or perhaps she’s not sure what she’s doing next, but you want to celebrate the journey up until this point anyway.
Regardless of your new grad’s post-high school plans, you can show her how proud you are of everything she’s accomplished with the following gifts. A simple card, sweet treats, beauty and style accessories, and tech devices are all thoughtful gifts that she’ll love and appreciate as she celebrates with her fellow graduates.
A custom college rambler
College Logo Custom Rambler, $29.99-$59.99, available at YETI
Yeti offers just over 180 colleges to choose from to start showing collegiate spirit. You can even add a custom monogram for no additional charge to this stainless steel, powerfully insulated mug that she’s sure to carry around with her all day during school.
A map that reminds her of home
Create a custom map poster for $49 at Grafomap here
Read more about how Grafomap works here
Remembering her roots looks nicer than ever with Grafomap’s custom maps. Zoom in to a hyperspecific location and choose from nine different design themes to find one that will represent her neighborhood well. You can also write your own title, subtitle, and tagline.
A carry-on suitcase
The Carry-On, $225, available at Away
Leather Luggage Stickers, $15-$25, available at Away
Prepare her for a whirlwind of post-grad adventures with a sleek carry-on that can pack everything she needs and then some. Whether she’s taking a big summer trip before starting college, jetting off to internship interviews, or enjoying spring break with friends, this suitcase will keep her prepared.
Comfortable wool loungers
Women’s Wool Loungers, $95, available at Allbirds and Nordstrom
Deemed “the world’s most comfortable shoes,” Allbirds’ merino wool loungers boast the comfort of a house slipper with the look and versatility of an outdoor shoe. They’re moisture-wicking and machine-washable so maintenance is a breeze.
A personalized piece of jewelry that doesn’t have her name or initials
Zodiac Collection Rings and Necklaces, $69-$79, available at Mejuri
Read more about Mejuri here
Get her a subtle ring or necklace in her zodiac sign. It’s not as obvious as a name or initials, but will still make her feel special when she wears it. The necklaces are available in gold vermeil or sterling silver, while the ring is available in gold vermeil.
A bouquet of flowers
Shop all flower bouquets starting at $44 at The Bouqs Co.
Fresh and vibrant blooms are sure to set a happy, celebratory mood. From roses and orchids to succulents and tropical flowers, The Bouqs Co. is the place to find arrangements to make her smile.
A stylish backpack that also gives back
Wythe Backpack, $235, available at STATE Bags
Read more about STATE Bags here
If she’s going back to school, she’ll of course need a new backpack. While you support her future educational goals, you’ll also support a child in need’s. STATE Bags donates a backpack filled with school supplies for every bag purchased.
A mini instant camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $49.95, available at Amazon
The years are only going to fly by faster after graduation. She can capture and cherish all the most important moments with her loved ones thanks to this must-have accessory.
A box of new and popular sheet masks
Gift a FaceTory subscription box starting at $8.90 here
Read more about how FaceTory works here
FaceTory makes it easy and affordable to try out the latest and greatest in the Korean sheet mask world. From luxurious foil masks to royal jelly firming masks, the service is a must-try for skincare enthusiasts.
An affordable electric toothbrush
Rose Edition Goby Toothbrush, $60 with subscription or $75 without, available at Goby
Read more about our experience with Goby here
Dental hygiene doesn’t get less important as you grow up. Goby’s brush has a smart design, is surprisingly effective for its price, and takes up minimal countertop space. You can subscribe to receive a fresh brush head every one, two, or three months, so she doesn’t even have to think about it changing herself.
An Echo Spot
Echo Spot, $129.99, available at Amazon
Play music, get the weather and news every morning, call and message family members, and more just by using your voice with the compact Echo Spot. It’s simple to set up and there’s a seemingly endless number of commands to play around with.
A fun game
Bananagrams, $9.99, available at Amazon and Target
Combine an open door policy and a game everyone loves to create a foolproof way to make new friends during the first few months of college. This classic game is a great addition to any collection, and convenient to carry around, too.
A stylish watch
Beverly 38mm Watch, $115, available at MVMT
Read more about MVMT here
A real “grown-up” watch (that’s not terribly expensive) makes a great gift for a fresh-faced grad. Rose gold hands and markers pair with gray 100% genuine leather for an elegant look that matches well with everything.
An iPad and Apple Pencil
iPad (32 GB), $329, available at Apple
Apple Pencil, $94.99, available at Best Buy
It was recently announced that the Apple Pencil now works with the regular iPad, letting you easily add diagrams and annotations to your documents without having to import them from separate paid apps. Instead of lugging around a laptop from class to class, she can use the much lighter iPad to take notes and access important files.
A rapid ramen cooker
Rapid Ramen Cooker (Pack of 2), $9.99, available at Amazon
What’s college without a few packets of ramen? Prepare her for the inevitable with this funny gift which will at least cook the noodles for her more quickly. The block of ramen fits perfectly in the bowl and there’s no need for measuring since the water line is marked.
A charming handmade card
A Toast to Your Graduation Card, $5.50, available at Etsy
Send a cute food pun card to congratulate your graduate. You can even customize the cap colors to fit the specific school colors.
A pair of sunglasses
Norie Sunglasses in Tokyo Tortoise, $135, available at RAEN
These flattering, slightly oversized cat-eye glasses from celeb-favorite brand RAEN will always be in her bag as she enjoys the relaxing summer after graduation. They’re lightweight and polarized for 100% UVA/UVB protection.
A photo box frame
Brass & Wood Display Box, $55, available at Artifact Uprising
Square Print Set, from $8, available at Artifact Uprising
Display and store up to 50 5″x 5″ prints in this beautifully crafted photo box made of brass and real hardwood. Just slide in your preferred image into the frame, and switch it out whenever you want a change.
A personalized leather portfolio
Organizer Portfolio, $150 (+$10 monogram or +$40 hand paint), available at Leatherology
First impressions are a big deal at internship interviews and job fairs. This well-organized portfolio made from full grain leather and available in a variety of gorgeous colors gets her started on the right foot.
Toast-worthy candies
Sugarfina Cocktail Favorites Candy Boxes, $50, available at Nordstrom
Celebrate the end of an era with a drink! These creative grown-up gummies taste just like rosé and champagne.
Gift cards, gift cards, gift cards
At the end of the day, the most helpful present is a gift card that can help get them through what is likely to be an expensive life change. Below are a few options for everything from books to travel.
- Everything: Visa Gift Card / Amazon Gift Card / Gift Amazon Prime Membership
- School books: Amazon Gift Card
- Coffee: Starbucks Gift Card
- Entertainment: Netflix Gift Card / Fandango Gift Card
- Transportation: Uber Gift Card
- Furniture: Amazon Gift Card
- Music: Spotify Gift Card
- Groceries and food: Whole Foods Gift Card / Chipotle Gift Card
- Tech: Amazon Gift Card
- Travel: Southwest Gift Card / Airbnb Gift Card / Amtrak Gift Card
A sturdy, roomy tote
Day Market Tote, $175, available at Everlane
Read more about our experience with the Day Market Tote here
She’ll never want to switch out bags after using this leather tote bag for one day. It’s large and perfect for all her day’s essentials and makes anything she wears look sleek and stylish. The leather will weather nicely as she totes it for the next few years and beyond.
A lamp that lets her know you’re thinking of her, and vice versa
Two Filimin Long-Distance Touch Lamps, $170, available at Uncommon Goods
Read more about our experience with the Long-Distance Touch Lamps here
If she’s moving away, you can stay connected to her with a simple touch of this cool lamp. The corresponding lamp lights up whether she’s an hour’s drive away or across the country.
A charging cord keychain with an uplifting reminder
Stay Positive Retractable Charging Cord, $30, available at Ban.do
It’s a retractable charging cord, key chain, and reminder to keep her head up, all in one small, adorable package. Since it retracts, the cord won’t get tangled up or accidentally crushed among her other belongings, and the message provides a boost of positive energy during those tough moments of post-graduation transition.
An efficient breakfast sandwich maker
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $24.99, available at Amazon
Read more about our experience with the sandwich maker here
Mornings don’t magically become easy once you become an adult. But they’re at least a little more pleasant with the help of a kitchen appliance that lets your grad make a full breakfast sandwich in just five minutes.