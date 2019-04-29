25 thoughtful high school graduation gifts she’s sure to love

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The world outside of high school is scary, but exciting. You can help her celebrate and prepare for post-grad life with these 25 thoughtful gifts.

Regardless of your new grad’s post-high school plans, you can show her how proud you are of everything she’s accomplished, whether that’s with a simple and charming card or a fancy smart home device.

Check out all of our Class of 2019 graduation gift guides for gifts categorized by budget and type.

Graduating from high school is a big deal. After 12 years of schooling, finally receiving that diploma on stage is well-deserved.

There are a few ways to go about gifting your new high school grad. She might be heading off to college, in which case you want to give her something functional and useful for the next step of her education. Maybe she’s taking the time to travel and you want to help her have fun. Or perhaps she’s not sure what she’s doing next, but you want to celebrate the journey up until this point anyway.

A custom college rambler

source YETI

College Logo Custom Rambler, $29.99-$59.99, available at YETI

Yeti offers just over 180 colleges to choose from to start showing collegiate spirit. You can even add a custom monogram for no additional charge to this stainless steel, powerfully insulated mug that she’s sure to carry around with her all day during school.

A map that reminds her of home

source Grafomap

Create a custom map poster for $49 at Grafomap here

Read more about how Grafomap works here

Remembering her roots looks nicer than ever with Grafomap’s custom maps. Zoom in to a hyperspecific location and choose from nine different design themes to find one that will represent her neighborhood well. You can also write your own title, subtitle, and tagline.

A carry-on suitcase

source Away/Facebook

The Carry-On, $225, available at Away

Leather Luggage Stickers, $15-$25, available at Away

Prepare her for a whirlwind of post-grad adventures with a sleek carry-on that can pack everything she needs and then some. Whether she’s taking a big summer trip before starting college, jetting off to internship interviews, or enjoying spring break with friends, this suitcase will keep her prepared.

Comfortable wool loungers

source Allbirds

Deemed “the world’s most comfortable shoes,” Allbirds’ merino wool loungers boast the comfort of a house slipper with the look and versatility of an outdoor shoe. They’re moisture-wicking and machine-washable so maintenance is a breeze.

A personalized piece of jewelry that doesn’t have her name or initials

source Mejuri

Zodiac Collection Rings and Necklaces, $69-$79, available at Mejuri

Read more about Mejuri here

Get her a subtle ring or necklace in her zodiac sign. It’s not as obvious as a name or initials, but will still make her feel special when she wears it. The necklaces are available in gold vermeil or sterling silver, while the ring is available in gold vermeil.

A bouquet of flowers

source The Bouqs Co.

Shop all flower bouquets starting at $44 at The Bouqs Co.

Fresh and vibrant blooms are sure to set a happy, celebratory mood. From roses and orchids to succulents and tropical flowers, The Bouqs Co. is the place to find arrangements to make her smile.

A stylish backpack that also gives back

source STATE Bags

Wythe Backpack, $235, available at STATE Bags

Read more about STATE Bags here

If she’s going back to school, she’ll of course need a new backpack. While you support her future educational goals, you’ll also support a child in need’s. STATE Bags donates a backpack filled with school supplies for every bag purchased.

A mini instant camera

source Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $49.95, available at Amazon

The years are only going to fly by faster after graduation. She can capture and cherish all the most important moments with her loved ones thanks to this must-have accessory.

A box of new and popular sheet masks

source FaceTory

Gift a FaceTory subscription box starting at $8.90 here

Read more about how FaceTory works here

FaceTory makes it easy and affordable to try out the latest and greatest in the Korean sheet mask world. From luxurious foil masks to royal jelly firming masks, the service is a must-try for skincare enthusiasts.

An affordable electric toothbrush

source Goby

Rose Edition Goby Toothbrush, $60 with subscription or $75 without, available at Goby

Read more about our experience with Goby here

Dental hygiene doesn’t get less important as you grow up. Goby’s brush has a smart design, is surprisingly effective for its price, and takes up minimal countertop space. You can subscribe to receive a fresh brush head every one, two, or three months, so she doesn’t even have to think about it changing herself.

An Echo Spot

source Amazon

Echo Spot, $129.99, available at Amazon

Play music, get the weather and news every morning, call and message family members, and more just by using your voice with the compact Echo Spot. It’s simple to set up and there’s a seemingly endless number of commands to play around with.

A fun game

source Amazon

Combine an open door policy and a game everyone loves to create a foolproof way to make new friends during the first few months of college. This classic game is a great addition to any collection, and convenient to carry around, too.

A stylish watch

source MVMT

Beverly 38mm Watch, $115, available at MVMT

Read more about MVMT here

A real “grown-up” watch (that’s not terribly expensive) makes a great gift for a fresh-faced grad. Rose gold hands and markers pair with gray 100% genuine leather for an elegant look that matches well with everything.

An iPad and Apple Pencil

source Apple

iPad (32 GB), $329, available at Apple

Apple Pencil, $94.99, available at Best Buy

It was recently announced that the Apple Pencil now works with the regular iPad, letting you easily add diagrams and annotations to your documents without having to import them from separate paid apps. Instead of lugging around a laptop from class to class, she can use the much lighter iPad to take notes and access important files.

A rapid ramen cooker

source Amazon

Rapid Ramen Cooker (Pack of 2), $9.99, available at Amazon

What’s college without a few packets of ramen? Prepare her for the inevitable with this funny gift which will at least cook the noodles for her more quickly. The block of ramen fits perfectly in the bowl and there’s no need for measuring since the water line is marked.

A charming handmade card

source Etsy

A Toast to Your Graduation Card, $5.50, available at Etsy

Send a cute food pun card to congratulate your graduate. You can even customize the cap colors to fit the specific school colors.

A pair of sunglasses

source RAEN/Instagram

Norie Sunglasses in Tokyo Tortoise, $135, available at RAEN

These flattering, slightly oversized cat-eye glasses from celeb-favorite brand RAEN will always be in her bag as she enjoys the relaxing summer after graduation. They’re lightweight and polarized for 100% UVA/UVB protection.

A photo box frame

source Artifact Uprising

Brass & Wood Display Box, $55, available at Artifact Uprising

Square Print Set, from $8, available at Artifact Uprising

Display and store up to 50 5″x 5″ prints in this beautifully crafted photo box made of brass and real hardwood. Just slide in your preferred image into the frame, and switch it out whenever you want a change.

A personalized leather portfolio

source Leatherology

Organizer Portfolio, $150 (+$10 monogram or +$40 hand paint), available at Leatherology

First impressions are a big deal at internship interviews and job fairs. This well-organized portfolio made from full grain leather and available in a variety of gorgeous colors gets her started on the right foot.

Toast-worthy candies

source Nordstrom

Sugarfina Cocktail Favorites Candy Boxes, $50, available at Nordstrom

Celebrate the end of an era with a drink! These creative grown-up gummies taste just like rosé and champagne.

Gift cards, gift cards, gift cards

source Starbucks/Facebook

At the end of the day, the most helpful present is a gift card that can help get them through what is likely to be an expensive life change. Below are a few options for everything from books to travel.

A sturdy, roomy tote

source Everlane

Day Market Tote, $175, available at Everlane

Read more about our experience with the Day Market Tote here

She’ll never want to switch out bags after using this leather tote bag for one day. It’s large and perfect for all her day’s essentials and makes anything she wears look sleek and stylish. The leather will weather nicely as she totes it for the next few years and beyond.

A lamp that lets her know you’re thinking of her, and vice versa

source Uncommon Goods

Two Filimin Long-Distance Touch Lamps, $170, available at Uncommon Goods

Read more about our experience with the Long-Distance Touch Lamps here

If she’s moving away, you can stay connected to her with a simple touch of this cool lamp. The corresponding lamp lights up whether she’s an hour’s drive away or across the country.

A charging cord keychain with an uplifting reminder

source Ban.do

Stay Positive Retractable Charging Cord, $30, available at Ban.do

It’s a retractable charging cord, key chain, and reminder to keep her head up, all in one small, adorable package. Since it retracts, the cord won’t get tangled up or accidentally crushed among her other belongings, and the message provides a boost of positive energy during those tough moments of post-graduation transition.

An efficient breakfast sandwich maker

source Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $24.99, available at Amazon

Read more about our experience with the sandwich maker here

Mornings don’t magically become easy once you become an adult. But they’re at least a little more pleasant with the help of a kitchen appliance that lets your grad make a full breakfast sandwich in just five minutes.