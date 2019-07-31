A high school guidance counselor was among the first to suspect a college admissions scandal after a student claimed to play water polo, despite there being no water polo team at the school

caption The guidance counselor first began to question things when a student was a designated water polo recruit at the University of Southern California despite The Buckley School not having a team. source Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

One of the first people to suspect a college admissions scandal might be happening was a guidance counselor at the Buckley School, a private school in Sherman Oaks, California. Julie Taylor-Vaz says she first began to catch on to it during the 2017-2018 school year – long before the Department of Justice unsealed documents in March, ultimately charging over 50 people with the scheme that involved bribery, money laundering, and document fabrication, as Vanity Fair reported.

One college applicant that raised a red flag to Taylor-Vaz was a student who was a designated water polo recruit at the University of Southern California despite not playing the sport competitively. The high school didn’t have a water polo team.

According to the affidavit, Devin Sloane, an executive at the water-technology company Aquatecture, purchased water polo gear on Amazon and had his son pose for pictures in a pool in which he pretended to play the sport. The pictures were to be sent along with his college application.

When Sloane sent the photos to William “Rick” Singer, the man at the center of the scheme, Singer told him the photos needed to be more believable. An email included in the affidavit requested that they try again, as his son was posed incorrectly. The high school student was “a little high out of the water – no one gets that high,” noted Singer.

Ultimately, Sloane’s bribe to the USC Water Polo team went through – his son was accepted as a designated athletic recruit. In the profile crafted by Sloane and Singer, they claimed that the high school student was a “Perimeter Player” for the “Italian Junior National Team” and the “LA Water Polo,” according to the affidavit.

All the while, Taylor-Vaz grew suspicious of the student’s athletic experience, which seemingly agitated Sloane.

“The more I think about this, it is outrageous! They have no business or legal right considering all the students’ privacy issues to be calling and challenging/question [my son’s]’s application,” Sloane said in an April 2018 email to Singer.

Sloane was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. He pleaded guilty in May.

But his wasn’t the only case that raised concerns, as Vanity Fair noted. Taylor-Vaz was deeply confused when one student, a white woman who did not play tennis, was being pursued by Tulane University on the premise that she was a black woman who was a top-ranked tennis player.

The student’s father, Adam Bass, was also working with Singer, according to Vanity Fair. Bass told the school officials that Singer had been helping him with his daughter’s college applications and claimed that someone from his consulting company had made a mistake when filling out and submitting her applications.

Bu, according to Vanity Fair, his daughter’s application raised major red flags at colleges she had applied to, too. At this time, Bass has not been charged.