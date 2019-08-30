For the first time in 3 decades, fewer high school students are playing sports

caption Fewer high school students in the US are playing sports. source Gilbert Bellamy/Reuters

Student participation in high school sports saw its first decline in 30 years, according to a survey released this week by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

In the 2018-19 school year, 43,395 fewer students participated in high school sports than the previous year.

High school football and basketball saw the greatest declines.

The decline comes on the heels of increased concerns over potential long-term brain damage associated with football, the most popular high school sport.

Even as overall participation is witnessing a decline, participation among wealthy students has never been higher.

For many American students, after-school sports practice and Friday night football games have traditionally been staples of the high school experience.

But that might be changing. For the first time in three decades, participation in high school sports is seeing a decline.

Football and basketball, the two most popular high school sports, saw the most significant declines. Nearly 31,000 fewer students participated in football compared to last year, contributing to the lowest football turnout in 19 years.

Participation declines come amid parent concerns over safety

The decline in football participation comes amid concerns over player safety and the potential long-term health consequences of high impact sports like football.

Studies have shown a link between youth tackle football and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head trauma – and a growing list of high profile NFL players have been found with the disease.

Last September, a 16-year-old football player in Pennsylvania died after sustaining a head injury that sent him into cardiac arrest. Overall, in 2017, the National Center for Catastrophic Sports Injury Research found 13 instances of players dying directly or indirectly from playing football – nine of which were at the high school level.

All of that news has made some parents wary of letting their kids walk onto the gridiron. In a 2018 NBC poll conducted days before the Superbowl, 48% of parents said they would encourage their child to play a sport other than football because they were concerned about concussion risks.

In a statement, NFHS executive director Karissa Niehoff acknowledged the role safety concerns have had on diminished football participation.

“While we recognize that the decline in football participation is due, in part, to concerns about the risk of injury, we continue to work with our member state associations, the nation’s high schools and other groups to make the sport as safe as possible,” Niehoff said.

Unwilling to drop football altogether, schools have explored some creative alternatives. While 11-player football (the standard format) participation declined for the fifth straight year, the NFHS survey highlighted an increase in smaller teams made up of nine, eight, and even six players.

While the survey results are noteworthy for their declines, they by no means suggest high school sports are dead. The combination of 4.5 million boys and 3.4 million girls who said they played sports is actually the third-highest total in recorded history, but it’s the first time since 1989 that the numbers went down from the previous year.

As the Washington Post notes, high school sports participation has increased by over 300% since 1988, but youth sports have been seeing a steady decline. That evaporating youth participation, according to the Post, has much to do with withering municipal recreational leagues.

Youth sports participation mirrors national income inequality

While communal participation is starting to decline, the market for elite youth sports programs has never been hotter.

Financially privileged athletes eyeing potential scholarships in college are increasingly ditching school programs and opting instead for expensive, personalized, and hyper-competitive coaching experiences. Even as youth sport participation declines as a whole, participation among wealthy families is booming.

Some of the wealthiest students in this category take this a step further and fly around the country to attend specialized academies centered around perfecting their sport. IMG Academy’s tennis boarding school program, for example, (of which pros Maria Sharapova and Andre Agassi are alumni) costs $81,900 a year.

This development of wildly expensive personalized coaching, mixed with declining municipal programs, has had the effect of stratifying youth sports further, now mirroring some of the economic inequalities seen in other parts of American culture.