The high school sprinter putting up Olympic-level times has accepted an NFL wide receiver’s open challenge to a $10,000 race

caption Matthew Boling is ready to take on all challengers. source KHOU 11

Sprinter Matthew Boling accepted a challenge to a $10,000 race from New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

Boling has become a viral sensation in recent weeks after breaking the 10-second mark over 100 meters.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories

Matthew Boling is a sprinting sensation, posting times that would look more at home at the Olympic trials than a high school meet.

In the past few weeks, Boling’s runs have gone viral twice, first when he broke 10 seconds on his 100-meter dash, and again when he put together a brilliant anchor run for his school’s 4×400 relay, erasing a 30-meter deficit to come back and win the race.

Read more: Teenager sprinter Matthew Boling ran the fastest 100 meters in high-school history, and his leg in the 4×400 championship was even more jaw-dropping

Now, it appears that Boling is ready for his next challenge – a race against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

On Thursday, Ginn told Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe that he was willing to race anyone “pole to pole” for $10,000 or more. “Where your check at?” Ginn told Lefkoe. “I’m always down to do it. I’ve been running from light pole to light pole my whole life.”

When ProFootballTalk picked up a story on Ginn’s open challenge and tweeted it out, Boling was quick to accept the challenge.

Ginn is one of the fastest men in the NFL, but a race against Boling might prove more challenging than anticipated. Just 18 years old, Boling is still striding towards his prime as a sprinter and is already posting numbers that could likely get him a shot at the Olympics.

At 34, Ginn might not have the gas to keep pace with Boling over 100 meters.

There’s only one way to find out.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

There is growing buzz about a LeBron James trade, and the Sixers could be involved

Thousands of Liverpool fans singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after epic comeback victory against Barcelona in the Champions League will give you goosebumps

Red Sox pitcher David Price appeared to call out his white teammates for visiting Trump to celebrate World Series title

PGA Championship broadcast had no idea Jon Rahm was taking a pee break in the background and fans had a field day