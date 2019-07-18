High school sweethearts are sharing their prom-to-wedding transformations on Twitter, and their love is going viral

caption High school sweethearts shared their prom and wedding photos on Twitter. source Courtesy of Kelsey

Sydnie Haag shared then-and-now photos of her and her husband at their prom and their wedding years later.

Other Twitter users chimed in with their prom-to-wedding transformations.

The thread has been retweeted over 78,000 times and liked over 581,000 times.

Who doesn’t love a good love story?

In a world that keeps coming up with new words to describe dating woes such as ghosting, breadcrumbing, and microcheating, high school sweethearts who have been together for years remain a glimmer of hope that happy endings are possible.

When Sydnie Haag shared then-and-now photos of her and her husband from their prom and their wedding years later, they went viral on Twitter with over 78,000 retweets and 581,000 likes.

senior prom – wedding ???? pic.twitter.com/74jjlgMDA2 — Brooke Vest (@b_hardyrenee) July 11, 2019

Prom vs Wedding ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OAdSlh9CJB — MADELINE LESTER (@maddsslester) July 11, 2019

& i thought we were just going as friends… ♥️ pic.twitter.com/dn8jpGyUv6 — Hannah Davis (@hannahhmcleod) July 11, 2019

Prom 2017 vs. Wedding 2019???? pic.twitter.com/trqbZw8c5y — Kristina Bell (@Kmurrell313) July 10, 2019

Prom 2015 vs. Wedding 2019❤️ we also got married in the same place we took our prom photos! pic.twitter.com/QvMXmHH8Me — ????Kelsey Patton???? (@kelliskeepsake_) July 11, 2019

Others used the opportunity to celebrate other relationships that have lasted over the years.

Prom vs wedding….. yup I’m still single kicking it with the ladies???? pic.twitter.com/CRirJXSDCi — Carly Leshae (@kittycarbite) July 10, 2019

Prom vs wedding (yes, freedom is the best husband). pic.twitter.com/EPdoIKFwSg — licia meysenq (@lmeysenqcruz) July 11, 2019

this prom vs wedding thread is cute, but how about this, prom vs 10 years later and unmarried but still holding cute animals 🙂 That's a thread I can really get behind pic.twitter.com/ccmdhTP6CF — Van Faux (@van_faux) July 18, 2019

Love is a beautiful thing.