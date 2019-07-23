THEN AND NOW: 12 high school sweethearts compare prom and wedding photos and share their secrets to making a relationship last

caption Sydnie and Bailey are high school sweethearts who lived happily ever after. source Courtesy of Sydnie and Bailey Haag

High school sweethearts took to Twitter last week to share their prom-to-wedding transformations in a viral thread. But we wanted to know more about how they’ve stuck it out, weathering challenges beyond classrooms and corsages to build lives together.

Read more: High school sweethearts are sharing their prom-to-wedding transformations on Twitter, and their love is going viral

INSIDER asked 12 married couples who have been together since high school for their secrets to making a relationship last. Here’s how they do it.

Samantha and Cory went to prom together in 2007 and got married in 2018.

caption Samantha and Cory in 2007 and 2018. source @samgrahamsmith/Twitter

“Communication is key! I cannot stress that enough,” Samantha told INSIDER. “We are not afraid to talk about anything.”

Kelsey and Alexander were prom dates in 2013 and got married in 2018.

caption Kelsey and Alexander in 2013 and 2018. source Courtesy of Kelsey and Alexander

“We have similar interests so most of our days are spent doing activities together that we both really enjoy,” Kelsey said. “But we also have our own separate hobbies and careers that we give each other space for and support each other in. I’m not sure that we have a secret to a long relationship, all we really know is that we are soul mates. Being able to grow up by each other’s side has been the most amazing life experience.”

Darby and Aaron went to prom together in 2015 and tied the knot in 2018.

caption Darby and Aaron in 2015 and 2018. source Courtesy of Darby Sullivan Aaron Hobgood

“I think the secret for making a relationship last is ensuring that you are best friends first,” Sullivan said.

Taylor and Rob went to prom together in 2012 and wed in 2018.

caption Taylor and Rob in 2012 and 2018. source Courtesy of Taylor and Rob Dougherty

Taylor’s relationship advice?

“Keep each other laughing and don’t brush anything under the rug.”

Tashley and Chad went to prom in 2009 and said “I do” in 2018.

caption Tashley and Chad in 2009 and 2018. source Courtesy of Tashley and Chad Malgas

“Respect goes a long way,” Tashley said of their secret to making a relationship last. “And always support each other in public, correct each other in private! Date nights is a must and keep the fun going.”

Ginelli and John posed for prom photos in 2009 and wedding photos in 2019.

caption Ginelli and John in prom 2009 and wedding 2019. source @ginellidesu/Twitter

“Communication and willingness to address problems together are important,” Ginelli said. “If you have that, you can overcome anything together.”

Melissa and Randy were prom dates in 1995 and married in 2002.

caption Melissa and Randy in 1995 and 2002. source Courtesy of Melissa and Randy Boose

“Make sure you are friends in addition to partners,” Melissa said. “Life is a lot easier when you are married to your closest friend.”

Sydnie and Bailey went to prom together in 2016 and walked down the aisle in 2019.

caption Sydnie and Bailey in 2016 and 2019. source Courtesy of Sydnie and Bailey Haag

“Our secret for a long-lasting relationship is putting God first, lots of communication, and not sharing everything with the whole world!” Sydnie said.

Alaina and Bruce were prom dates in 2015 and became husband and wife in 2018.

caption Alaina and Bruce in 2015 and 2018. source Courtesy of Alaina and Bruce

Alaina says that when it comes to making a relationship last, “communication is key, and always remind each other of the things you love about each other.”

Lauren and Joel went to prom together in 2010 and tied the knot in 2019.

caption Lauren and Joel in 2010 and 2019. source Courtesy of Lauren and Joel Medina

“The secret is realizing your spouse is your friend, your best friend, and communication and faith in a long distance relationship are key,” Lauren said.

Michelle and Kurtis were prom dates in 2010 and got married in 2018.

caption Michelle and Kurtis in 2010 and 2018. source Courtesy of Michelle and Kurtis

Michelle’s advice for a long-lasting relationship is, “be honest with each other, always communicate any issues, support each other’s goals, and do romantic things here and there.”

Chelsea and Brayden posed for hilarious prom photos in 2013 and equally hilarious wedding photos in 2017.

caption Chelsea and Brayden in 2013 and 2017. source Courtesy of Chelsea and Brayden

“Our secret is that we were best friends first, so we were just a team going into marriage,” Chelsea said.