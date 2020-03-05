A high wire walker successfully crossed over an active volcano known as ‘The Mouth of Hell’ on live TV

caption Nik Wallenda walking over the ‘Mouth of Hell.” source Jeff Daly via Getty Images

High walker Nik Wallenda walked across the Masaya Volcano, near Managua, Nicaragua, on a tightrope on Wednesday.

The 1,800-foot walk across the volcano’s active lava lake took Wallenda 31 minutes and was filmed for a live program on ABC.

He had to protect himself from noxious gasses on the walk by wearing goggles, a mask, and a respirator.

Wallenda comes from a generations-long family of stunt performers, and in recent years he has walked across the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and Times Square.

A high walker successfully crossed an active volcano on a tightrope on Wednesday, all while being filmed on live TV.

It took daredevil Nik Wallenda 31 minutes to walk across the Masaya Volcano, near Managua, Nicaragua, on Wednesday.

The volcano is 2,083 feet high and is one of eight in the world that has an active lava lake at its peak.

Wallenda’s 1,800-foot walk across a thin steel cable above the volcano’s crater, known as the ‘Mouth of Hell,” was filmed live, airing on ABC Wednesday night.

caption Aerialist Nik Wallenda (file photo). source REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

He wore goggles, a mask, and a respirator for the stunt to protect himself from the noxious volcanic gasses. The Masaya emits extreme levels of hydrogen fluoride, hydrogen sulfide, hydrochloric acid, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide, according to Yahoo.

Wallenda also wore a safety harness for the walk.

Some fans were disappointed upon seeing the harness, according to Yahoo, but Wallenda has used a harness during stunts for at least eight years. His last stunt without a harness was in 2013 when he walked across the Grand Canyon.

Ahead of the walk, Wallenda said he was worried about winds on the volcano.

“I’ll be dealing with the winds of the Grand Canyon, potentially. I’ll be dealing with the gases that are so thick that you can potentially not be able to see 10 feet in front of me,” he told Reuters. “Everything that has been thrown at me here adds to my stress levels.”

Wallenda is the seventh generation of the famed Great Wallendas stunt family and previously walked over Niagara Falls, walked blindfolded between two towers in Chicago, and above Times Square.