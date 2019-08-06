From Cheesecake Factory pancakes to Chili’s 4-meat burger, here are the highest-calorie menu items from big-name chains

caption The 2019 Xtreme Eating list featured everything from Sonic’s “Master Shake” to Jimmy John’s “The Giant.” source The Cheesecake Factory/Sonic/Chili’s

American fast food joints and restaurant chains are known for their massive portions and outrageous treats. But only one menu item can be the most over-the-top in the country.

Each year, The Center for Science in the Public Interest ranks the highest-calorie meals, snacks, drinks, and desserts from well-known American eateries in its “Xtreme Eating” list.

The 2019 rankings include everything from Sonic’s “Master Shake” and Topgolf’s “Injectable Donut Holes” to Jimmy John’s “The Giant” and Chili’s “The Boss Burger,” all of which boast at least 1,500 calories.

Bear in mind that, on average, adults should ingest 2,000 to 2,500 calories per day to maintain their weight. The daily recommendation for saturated fat is between 13 and 15 grams while the average adult should limit their sodium intake to 1,500 milligrams per day and their added sugar intake to 25 to 37.5 grams per day, according to the American Heart Association.

Here are the foods that made the list, ranked from least to most calories:

The Cracker Barrel’s Country Boy Breakfast: 1,530 calories

You can choose between two pork chops, country ham, or sirloin steak to accompany three eggs, fried apples, hashbrown casserole, and grits on this heaping plate, according to The Cracker Barrel website.

The Cracker Barrel’s Country Boy Breakfast also comes with “All the Fixin’s,” such as gravy, homemade buttermilk biscuits, butter, and preserves and jam for a total of 1,530 calories, 25 grams of saturated fat, and 4,730 milligrams of sodium.

Sonic’s Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake: 1,720 calories

The Sonic Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake features Real Ice Cream blended with peanut butter and Oreos and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry, according to the chain’s menu.

A large shake packs in 1,720 calories, 48 grams of saturated fat, and an estimated 52 grams of added sugar.

Maggiano’s Today & Tomorrow Pastas: 1,760 calories

Maggiano’s Little Italy has a special offer that allows customers to get two pastas for the price of one: one dish to eat in the restaurant and another to take home with you.

Just one of those dishes can pack in up to 1,760 calories, 41 grams of saturated fat, and 2,990 milligrams of sodium, according to Xtreme Eating 2019.

Topgolf Injectable Donut Holes: 1,970 calories

Although Topgolf describes its Injectable Donut Holes as “perfect for sharing” on its menu, enjoying one order – which comes with 24 cinnamon-sugar dusted donut holes and your choice of chocolate, raspberry jelly, or Bavarian cream filling – will rack up 1,970 calories, 37 grams of saturated fat, 1,880 milligrams of sodium, and an estimated 100 grams of added sugar.

Chili’s The Boss Burger: 2,020 calories

Chili’s hulking The Boss Burger comes piled high with four different meats, including smoked brisket, rib meat, jalapeno-cheddar smoked sausage, and bacon.

Add lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce and ranch to the mix, and you’re looking at a 2,020-calorie meal with 47 grams of saturated fat and 3,900 milligram of sodium.

The Cheesecake Factory Cinnamon Roll Pancakes: 2,040 calories

The Cheesecake Factory’s Cinnamon Roll Pancakes features three buttermilk pancakes infused with cinnamon-brown sugar and topped with icing. It’ll set you back 2,040 calories, 51 grams of saturated fat, 2,950 milligrams of sodium, and an estimated 137 grams of added sugar.

Jimmy John’s The Giant: 2,190 calories

As of 2018, Jimmy John’s began offering a 16-inch version of all of its French bread sandwiches that come with double the meat and toppings.

The chain’s extra-long “The J.J. Gargantuan” sandwich, which comes with salami, capicola, turkey, roast beef, ham, provolone cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil, vinegar, and oregano-basil, registers a whopping 2,190 calories, 29 grams of saturated fat, and 7,720 milligrams of sodium.

Dave & Buster’s Chicken & Waffle Sliders: 2,340 calories

Dave & Buster’s combines crispy, fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and smoky sweet-heat sauce between sugar-dusted mini Belgian waffles to create its fan-favorite Chicken & Waffle Sliders.

Served with seasoned tots and a side of maple syrup, the meal packs in 2,340 calories, 38 grams of saturated fat, 3,420 milligrams of sodium, and an estimated 98 grams of added sugar to top the Xtreme Eating 2019 list.