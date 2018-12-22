The 10 Android apps that made the most money worldwide in 2018

- source
- Android smartphones are incredibly dominant in the worldwide market.
- As 2018 comes to a close, Sensor Tower has compiled data on which Android apps generated the most revenue from user downloads this year.
- Check out the list below of the 10 highest-grossing apps from the Google Play store in 2018.
Social networking apps had some of the highest revenue numbers on Android phones this year, but the apps topping the charts may not be from the big American tech names you’re expecting.
That’s according to new data from Sensor Tower, which ranked the Android apps that had the highest revenue numbers in 2018. The data covers a period ending on November 30th.
Between Android and iOS devices, there are three apps that appeared on both devices’ top 10 lists of highest-grossing apps, and they’re all produced by US-based companies.
Here are the highest grossing Android apps in 2018, and how much revenue each app brought in:
10. HBO Now — $38.5 billion
What the app does: On-demand video service
Owned by: HBO
9. LINE Manga — $49.4 million
What the app does: Manga comics ereader
Owned by: Line Corporation
8. KakaoTalk — $57.4 million
What the app does: Instant messaging platform
Owned by: Kakao Corporation
7. Azar — $66.1 million
What the app does: Random live-chatting service
Owned by: Hyperconnect
6. Netflix — $97.8 million
What the app does: Video streaming service
Owned by: Netflix
5. Bigo Live — $100.4 million
What the app does: Live-streaming social network
Owned by: Bigo Technology
4. Line — $105.4 million
What the app does: Instant messaging platform
Owned by: Line Corporation
3. Pandora — $132.0 million
What the app does: Music streaming platform
Owned by: SiriusXM
2. Google Drive — $164.3 million
What the app does: Cloud-based file storage
Owned by: Google
1. Tinder — $274.9 million
What the app does: Dating platform
Owned by: Match Group (IAC)