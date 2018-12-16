These were the top 10 highest grossing apps on the iPhone and iPad worldwide in 2018

- source
- Avery Hartmans/Business Insider
- Apps downloaded from the Apple App Store generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue this year.
- Using data from Sensor Tower, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 apps downloaded from the App Store that brought in the most revenue in 2018.
- Half of the apps that brought in the most revenue this year are from companies in China.
Apps for video streaming and social media made the most money this year on Apple devices, data shows.
Business Insider has compiled a list of the apps on iPhone and iPad that brought in the most revenue in 2018, according to data provided by Sensor Tower, covering the period ending November 30th.
It’s possible you’ve never heard of some of these iOS apps – five of the top 10 apps are from China-based tech giants, including Baidu and Tencent Holdings.
Here are the highest grossing iOS apps in 2018, and how much revenue each app brought in according to Sensor Tower data:
10. Hulu — $132.6 million
- source
- Shutterstock
App description: Video streaming service
Owned by: Joint venture of Comcast, Disney and Twenty-First Century Fox.
9. QQ — $159.7 billion
- source
- Shutterstock
App description: Instant messaging platform
Owned by: Tencent Holdings
8. Youku — $192.9 million
- source
- Shutterstock
App description: Video streaming service
Owned by: Alibaba Group
7. Pandora — $225.7 million
- source
- Shutterstock
App description: Music streaming platform
Owned by: Sirius XM
6. YouTube — $244.2 million
- source
- Shutterstock
App description: Video sharing platform
Owned by: Google
5. Kwai (Kuaishou) — $264.5 million
- source
- Reuters/Florence Lo/Illustration
App description: Social video-sharing netowrk
Owned by: Kuaishou
4. iQiyi — $420.5 million
- source
- Reuters/Stringer
App description: Video streaming platform
Owned by: Baidu
3. Tinder — $462.2 million
- source
- Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn
App description: Dating platform
Owned by: Match Group (IAC)
2. Tencent Video — $490.0 million
- source
- App Store/Tencent Video
App description: Video streaming service
Owned by: Tencent Holdings
1. Netflix — $790.2 million
- source
- Katie Canales/Business Insider
App description: Video streaming service
Owned by: Netflix