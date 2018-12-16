These were the top 10 highest grossing apps on the iPhone and iPad worldwide in 2018

source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Apps downloaded from the Apple App Store generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue this year.

Using data from Sensor Tower, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 apps downloaded from the App Store that brought in the most revenue in 2018.

Half of the apps that brought in the most revenue this year are from companies in China.

Apps for video streaming and social media made the most money this year on Apple devices, data shows.

Business Insider has compiled a list of the apps on iPhone and iPad that brought in the most revenue in 2018, according to data provided by Sensor Tower, covering the period ending November 30th.

It’s possible you’ve never heard of some of these iOS apps – five of the top 10 apps are from China-based tech giants, including Baidu and Tencent Holdings.

Here are the highest grossing iOS apps in 2018, and how much revenue each app brought in according to Sensor Tower data:

10. Hulu — $132.6 million

source Shutterstock

App description: Video streaming service

Owned by: Joint venture of Comcast, Disney and Twenty-First Century Fox.

9. QQ — $159.7 billion

source Shutterstock

App description: Instant messaging platform

Owned by: Tencent Holdings

8. Youku — $192.9 million

source Shutterstock

App description: Video streaming service

Owned by: Alibaba Group

7. Pandora — $225.7 million

source Shutterstock

App description: Music streaming platform

Owned by: Sirius XM

6. YouTube — $244.2 million

source Shutterstock

App description: Video sharing platform

Owned by: Google

5. Kwai (Kuaishou) — $264.5 million

source Reuters/Florence Lo/Illustration

App description: Social video-sharing netowrk

Owned by: Kuaishou

4. iQiyi — $420.5 million

source Reuters/Stringer

App description: Video streaming platform

Owned by: Baidu

3. Tinder — $462.2 million

caption Joel Balcita shows his homemade Tinder App costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval. source Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn

App description: Dating platform

Owned by: Match Group (IAC)

2. Tencent Video — $490.0 million

source App Store/Tencent Video

App description: Video streaming service

Owned by: Tencent Holdings

1. Netflix — $790.2 million

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

App description: Video streaming service

Owned by: Netflix