The 11 highest-grossing Disney movies at the global box office of all time

caption “Avengers: Infinity War” source Disney

Disney is dominating the box office this year and is about to tackle the streaming world with the launch of Disney Plus on Tuesday.

Ahead of its launch, we’ve ranked the biggest Disney movies of all time by worldwide box office.

Disney is, once again, dominating the box office this year.

It has accounted for over 40% of the domestic market share in 2019. It broke its own global box-office record for a year in July with over $7 billion. And it still has “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on the way.

With the box office firmly in its grasp, Disney is eyeing a new challenge. On Tuesday, it will enter the streaming realm with its own competitor, Disney Plus.

Ahead of the service’s launch, we looked at the highest-grossing Disney movies of all time, many of which will be included on Disney Plus. The list is ranked by unadjusted worldwide box office, so it’s very in favor of more recently released movies.

Below are the 11 biggest Disney movies ever:

11. “Incredibles 2” (2018)

source Disney/Pixar

Worldwide gross: $1,242,805,359

All-time ranking: 17th

10. “Beauty and the Beast” (2017)

source Disney

Worldwide gross: $1,263,521,126

All-time ranking: 16th

9. “Frozen” (2013)

source Disney/Pixar

Worldwide gross: $1,274,219,009

All-time ranking: 15th

8. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017)

source Disney

Worldwide gross: $1,332,539,889

All-time ranking: 13th

7. “Black Panther” (2018)

source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide gross: $1,346,913,161

All-time ranking: 11th

6. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

source Marvel

Worldwide gross: $1,402,805,868

All-time ranking: 10th

5. “The Avengers” (2012)

source Marvel Studios

Worldwide gross: $1,518,812,988

All-time ranking: 8th

4. “The Lion King” (2019)

source Disney

Worldwide gross: $1,654,735,262

All-time ranking: 7th

3. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

source Marvel Studios

Worldwide gross: $2,048,359,754

All-time ranking: 5th

2. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

source Disney/Lucasfilm

Worldwide gross: $2,068,223,624

All-time ranking: 4th

1. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

source Marvel Studios

Worldwide gross: $2,797,800,564

All-time ranking: 1st