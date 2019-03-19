The top 9 movies at the US box office in 2019, so far

caption “Captain Marvel” source Marvel

“Captain Marvel” is dominating the box office, flying past $200 million domestic and $760 million worldwide over the weekend.

Other movies topping the box office so far this year include “Glass” and “The Upside.”

“Captain Marvel” continued its box-office dominance over the weekend, raking in another $69 million to bring its domestic total past $200 million. It’s also inching closer to the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide, and has made $760 million globally so far.

While “Captain Marvel” is the first true blockbuster of the year and rebounded a sluggish 2019 box office, it’s not the only movie to be popular with audiences.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” have grossed over $100 million.

The surprise hit of the year, though, is “The Upside,” a remake of the French movie, “The Intouchables,” starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart. The comedy has also grossed over $100 million and was made for $37.5 million.

It’s still early, so box-office disappointments are still among the highest-grossing movies of the year. “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” has grossed $101 million in the US since debuting over a month ago, while its predecessor had already made over double that in the same amount of time in 2014.

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez’s big-budget “Alita: Battle Angel” has made just $82 million in the US, but its worldwide box office has kept it from being a complete disaster. It’s made $394 million worldwide and had a $170 million production budget.

Business Insider will keep a running list of the highest-grossing movies in the US as 2019 continues. All numbers are based on figures from Box Office Mojo, unless otherwise stated.

Below are the 9 highest-grossing movies at the US box office in 2019, so far:

9. “What Men Want”

source Paramount

Release date: February 8

Domestic gross so far: $53,437,016

Worldwide gross so far: $64,137,016

Estimated production budget: $20 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 47%

What critics said: “Henson is a gifted actress and physical comedian. She manages to hold together “What Men Want” with the sheer force of her powerful charisma, but the film around her is harried, messy and woefully underwritten.” – Katie Walsh, Los Angeles Times

8. “Escape Room”

source Columbia

Release date: January 4

Domestic gross so far: $56,531,110

Worldwide gross so far: $141,831,110

Estimated production budget: $9 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48%

What critics said: “Escape Room is a throwback without the bite, a bloodless PG-13 thriller that recalls the mechanized horror trend while sanding off its serrated edges.” – Scott Tobias, NPR

7. “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral”

source Lionsgate

Release date: March 1

Domestic gross so far: $59,068,015

Worldwide gross so far: $59,798,037

Estimated production budget: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 13%

What critics said: “It’s lights out for Madea as Tyler Perry ends the drag reign of his most beloved comic creation. This is the 11th and final film in the Madea franchise, and it’s a slack, formless, monotonous mess. And yet Madea still gets in her licks. Your call.” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

6. “Alita: Battle Angel”

source Fox

Release date: February 14

Domestic gross so far: $81,821,539

Worldwide gross so far: $394,045,377

Estimated production budget: $170 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “It’s goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it’s also kind of glorious.” – Sam Adams, Slate

5. “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”

source Warner Bros.

Release date: February 8

Domestic gross so far: $101,319,713

Worldwide gross so far: $171,419,713

Estimated production budget: $100 million (Source: IMDbPro)

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “Far from awesome, it settles for being just OK — lacking the surprise that elevated the original, while appearing reasonably content to simply follow the instructions.” – Brian Lowry, CNN

4. “The Upside”

source STX Entertainment

Release date: January 11

Domestic gross so far: $105,875,578

Worldwide gross so far: $118,425,578

Estimated production budget: $37.5 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 41%

What critics said: “It’s a film that contains complicated, sad, interesting ideas rarely expressed on screen… but whose package is fundamentally unsuited to showcase those ideas, like a sweater with the holes in all the wrong places.” – Emily Yoshida, Vulture

3. “Glass”

source Blumhouse

Release date: January 18

Domestic gross so far: $110,520,530

Worldwide gross so far: $246,033,190

Estimated production budget: $20 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%

What critics said: “The kind of depressing misfire that hurts even more given what it could have been.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

2. “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

source Universal

Release date: February 22

Domestic gross so far: $135,643,095

Worldwide gross so far: $466,543,095

Estimated production budget: $129 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “So much of The Hidden World is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings.” – David Sims, The Atlantic

1. “Captain Marvel”

source Disney

Release date: March 8

Domestic gross so far: $266,213,933

Worldwide gross so far: $762,083,380

Estimated production budget: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

What critics said: “As shaky and unfocused as “Captain Marvel” often seems, it manages to reach its destination with confidence. In the end, Larson sticks the landing, albeit with something more muted than absolute triumph.” – Ann Hornaday, Washington Post