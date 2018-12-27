The 10 highest-grossing movies in the US of 2018, from ‘Black Panther’ to ‘The Grinch’

- source
- Marvel
- 2018 was the biggest year at the box office in North America of all time.
- We’ve gathered the 10 biggest movies, from “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” to “The Grinch.”
2018 saw the biggest year ever for the North American box office. It’s expected to hit $11.8 billion by year’s end, surpassing 2016’s then-record take of $11.38 billion.
Between massive blockbusters like “Avengers: Infinity War” and surprise hits like “A Quiet Place,” 2018 proved that audiences still get excited to go to the movies. And it’s not over yet, as “Aquaman” is currently surging at the box office and could enter the top 10 highest-grossing domestic movies of the year any day now.
From “Black Panther” to “The Grinch,” we’ve rounded up the biggest movies of the year, based on figures from Box Office Mojo. Disney dominated 2018 with five movies in the top 10.
Below are the 10 highest-grossing movies in the US of 2018:
10. “Venom”
- source
- Sony
Domestic total: $213,030,843
Worldwide total: $854,982,569
Opening weekend: $80,255,756
9. “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
- source
- Disney/Lucasfilm
Domestic total: $213,767,512
Worldwide total: $392,924,807
Opening weekend: $84,420,489
8. “Ant-Man and the Wasp”
- source
- Marvel Studios
Domestic total: $216,648,740
Worldwide total: $622,674,139
Opening weekend: $75,812,205
7. “Mission: Impossible — Fallout”
- source
- Paramount
Domestic total: $220,159,104
Worldwide total: $791,017,452
Opening weekend: $61,236,534
6. “The Grinch”
- source
- Universal
Domestic total: $257,900,050
Worldwide total: $427,200,050
Opening weekend: $67,572,855
5. “Deadpool 2”
- source
- Fox
Domestic total: $318,491,426
Worldwide total: $741,516,406
Opening weekend: $125,507,153
4. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
- source
- Universal
Domestic total: $416,769,345
Worldwide total: $1,304,944,060
Opening weekend: $148,024,610
3. “Incredibles 2”
- source
- Disney
Domestic total: $608,581,744
Worldwide total: $1,242,513,600
Opening weekend: $182,687,905
2. “Avengers: Infinity War”
- source
- Marvel
Domestic total: $678,815,482
Worldwide total: $2,048,709,917
Opening weekend: $257,698,183
1. “Black Panther”
- source
- Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Domestic total: $700,059,566
Worldwide total: $1,346,913,161
Opening weekend: $202,003,951