The 10 highest-grossing movies in the US of 2018, from ‘Black Panther’ to ‘The Grinch’

caption “Avengers: Infinity War” source Marvel

2018 was the biggest year at the box office in North America of all time.

We’ve gathered the 10 biggest movies, from “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” to “The Grinch.”

2018 saw the biggest year ever for the North American box office. It’s expected to hit $11.8 billion by year’s end, surpassing 2016’s then-record take of $11.38 billion.

Between massive blockbusters like “Avengers: Infinity War” and surprise hits like “A Quiet Place,” 2018 proved that audiences still get excited to go to the movies. And it’s not over yet, as “Aquaman” is currently surging at the box office and could enter the top 10 highest-grossing domestic movies of the year any day now.

From “Black Panther” to “The Grinch,” we’ve rounded up the biggest movies of the year, based on figures from Box Office Mojo. Disney dominated 2018 with five movies in the top 10.

Below are the 10 highest-grossing movies in the US of 2018:

10. “Venom”

source Sony

Domestic total: $213,030,843

Worldwide total: $854,982,569

Opening weekend: $80,255,756

9. “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

source Disney/Lucasfilm

Domestic total: $213,767,512

Worldwide total: $392,924,807

Opening weekend: $84,420,489

8. “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

source Marvel Studios

Domestic total: $216,648,740

Worldwide total: $622,674,139

Opening weekend: $75,812,205

7. “Mission: Impossible — Fallout”

source Paramount

Domestic total: $220,159,104

Worldwide total: $791,017,452

Opening weekend: $61,236,534

6. “The Grinch”

source Universal

Domestic total: $257,900,050

Worldwide total: $427,200,050

Opening weekend: $67,572,855

5. “Deadpool 2”

source Fox

Domestic total: $318,491,426

Worldwide total: $741,516,406

Opening weekend: $125,507,153

4. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

source Universal

Domestic total: $416,769,345

Worldwide total: $1,304,944,060

Opening weekend: $148,024,610

3. “Incredibles 2”

source Disney

Domestic total: $608,581,744

Worldwide total: $1,242,513,600

Opening weekend: $182,687,905

2. “Avengers: Infinity War”

source Marvel

Domestic total: $678,815,482

Worldwide total: $2,048,709,917

Opening weekend: $257,698,183

1. “Black Panther”

source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Domestic total: $700,059,566

Worldwide total: $1,346,913,161

Opening weekend: $202,003,951