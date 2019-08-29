Ezekiel Elliott wants to be the highest-paid running back in the league. Here are the highest-paid players at each position in the NFL

Ezekiel Elliott wants to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL, a common goal in NFL contract negotiations.

We looked at the highest-paid player at each position in the NFL based on average annual salary.

In the NFL, contract negotiations often come down to players wanting to be the highest-paid at their position to reset the market for the next star contract.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is holding out of training camp for a new contract, reportedly wants to top Todd Gurley as the highest-paid running back, for instance.

We took a look at the highest-paid players at each position, based on average average annual salary, with the help of Spotrac. While quarterbacks, of course, are the highest-paid players, pass-rushers appear to be the next most-valuable position, based on their high salaries.

Check out the highest-paid player at 16 different positions below.

Quarterback: Russell Wilson — $35 million

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Age: 30

Total contract: Four years, $140 million

Next highest-paid QB: Ben Roethlisberger, $34 million

Running back: Todd Gurley — $14.3 million

caption Todd Gurley. source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Age: 25

Total contract: Four years, $57.5 million.

Next highest-paid RB: Le’Veon Bell, $13.1 million

Wide receiver: Michael Thomas — $19.2 million

caption Michael Thomas. source Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Team: New Orleans Saints

Age: 26

Total contract:

Next highest-paid WR: Odell Beckham Jr., $18 million

Tight end: Jimmy Graham — $10 million

caption Jimmy Graham. source John McCoy/Getty Images

Team: Green Bay Packers

Age: 32

Total contract: Three years, $30 million

Next highest-paid TE: Travis Kelce, $9.3 million

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk — $5.2 million

source Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Age: 28

Total contract: Four years, $21 million

Next highest-paid FB: Patrick DiMarco, $2.1 million

Offensive tackle: Trent Brown — $16.5 million

caption Trent Brown. source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Team: Oakland Raiders

Age: 26

Total contract: Four years, $66 million

Next highest-paid OT: Taylor Lewan, $16 million

Offensive guard: Zack Martin — $14 million

caption Zack Martin. source Steve Nurenberg/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Getty Images

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Age: 28

Total contract: Six years, $84 million

Next highest-paid OG: Andrew Norwell – $13.3 million

Center: Mitch Morse — $11.1 million

caption Mitch Morse. source Robin Alam/Getty Images

Team: Buffalo Bills

Age: 27

Total contract: Four years, $44.5 million

Next highest-paid center: Maurkice Pouncey, $11 million

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald — $22.5 million

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Age: 28

Total contract: 6 years, $135 million

Next highest-paid DT: Fletcher Cox, $17.1 million

Defensive end: DeMarcus Lawrence — $21 million

caption DeMarcus Lawrence. source Andrew Dieb/Getty Images

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Age: 27

Total contract: Five years, $105 million

Next highest-paid DE: Frank Clark, $20.8 million

Linebacker: Khalil Mack — $23.5 million

Team: Chicago Bears

Age: 28

Total contract: Six years, $141 million

Next highest-paid LB: Von Miller, $19 million

Cornerback: Xavien Howard — $15.05 million

caption Xavien Howard. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Team: Miami Dolphins

Age: 26

Total contract: Five years, $75.2 million

Next highest-paid CB: Josh Norman – $15 million

Safety: Kevin Byard — $14.1 million

caption Kevin Byard. source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Team: Tennessee Titans

Age: 26

Total contract: Five years, $70.5 million

Next highest-paid safety: Landon Collins, $14 million

Kicker: Justin Tucker — $5 million

caption Justin Tucker. source Patrick Smith/Getty

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Age: 29

Total contract: Four years, $20 million

Next highest-paid kicker: Robbie Gould, $4.75 million

Punter: Thomas Morstead — $3.9 million

caption Thomas Morstead. source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Team: New Orleans Saints

Age: 33

Total contract: Four years, $15.8 million

Next highest-paid punter: Johnny Hekker, $3.5 million

Long snapper: Jake McQuaide — $1.17 million

source Carlos Herrera/Getty Images

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Age: 31

Total contract: Three years, $3.5 million

Next highest-paid long snapper: Beau Brinkley, $1.15 million

