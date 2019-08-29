Ezekiel Elliott wants to be the highest-paid running back in the league. Here are the highest-paid players at each position in the NFL

- Ezekiel Elliott wants to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL, a common goal in NFL contract negotiations.
- We looked at the highest-paid player at each position in the NFL based on average annual salary.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
In the NFL, contract negotiations often come down to players wanting to be the highest-paid at their position to reset the market for the next star contract.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is holding out of training camp for a new contract, reportedly wants to top Todd Gurley as the highest-paid running back, for instance.
We took a look at the highest-paid players at each position, based on average average annual salary, with the help of Spotrac. While quarterbacks, of course, are the highest-paid players, pass-rushers appear to be the next most-valuable position, based on their high salaries.
Check out the highest-paid player at 16 different positions below.
Quarterback: Russell Wilson — $35 million
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 30
Total contract: Four years, $140 million
Next highest-paid QB: Ben Roethlisberger, $34 million
Running back: Todd Gurley — $14.3 million
- source
- Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 25
Total contract: Four years, $57.5 million.
Next highest-paid RB: Le’Veon Bell, $13.1 million
Wide receiver: Michael Thomas — $19.2 million
- source
- Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 26
Total contract:
Next highest-paid WR: Odell Beckham Jr., $18 million
Tight end: Jimmy Graham — $10 million
- source
- John McCoy/Getty Images
Team: Green Bay Packers
Age: 32
Total contract: Three years, $30 million
Next highest-paid TE: Travis Kelce, $9.3 million
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk — $5.2 million
- source
- Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 28
Total contract: Four years, $21 million
Next highest-paid FB: Patrick DiMarco, $2.1 million
Offensive tackle: Trent Brown — $16.5 million
- source
- Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Team: Oakland Raiders
Age: 26
Total contract: Four years, $66 million
Next highest-paid OT: Taylor Lewan, $16 million
Offensive guard: Zack Martin — $14 million
- source
- Steve Nurenberg/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Getty Images
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 28
Total contract: Six years, $84 million
Next highest-paid OG: Andrew Norwell – $13.3 million
Center: Mitch Morse — $11.1 million
- source
- Robin Alam/Getty Images
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 27
Total contract: Four years, $44.5 million
Next highest-paid center: Maurkice Pouncey, $11 million
Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald — $22.5 million
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 28
Total contract: 6 years, $135 million
Next highest-paid DT: Fletcher Cox, $17.1 million
Defensive end: DeMarcus Lawrence — $21 million
- source
- Andrew Dieb/Getty Images
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age: 27
Total contract: Five years, $105 million
Next highest-paid DE: Frank Clark, $20.8 million
Linebacker: Khalil Mack — $23.5 million
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 28
Total contract: Six years, $141 million
Next highest-paid LB: Von Miller, $19 million
Cornerback: Xavien Howard — $15.05 million
- source
- Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 26
Total contract: Five years, $75.2 million
Next highest-paid CB: Josh Norman – $15 million
Safety: Kevin Byard — $14.1 million
- source
- Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 26
Total contract: Five years, $70.5 million
Next highest-paid safety: Landon Collins, $14 million
Kicker: Justin Tucker — $5 million
- source
- Patrick Smith/Getty
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 29
Total contract: Four years, $20 million
Next highest-paid kicker: Robbie Gould, $4.75 million
Punter: Thomas Morstead — $3.9 million
- source
- Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 33
Total contract: Four years, $15.8 million
Next highest-paid punter: Johnny Hekker, $3.5 million
Long snapper: Jake McQuaide — $1.17 million
- source
- Carlos Herrera/Getty Images
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 31
Total contract: Three years, $3.5 million
Next highest-paid long snapper: Beau Brinkley, $1.15 million
Now, check out what happened to a star-studded draft class…
- source
- Shannon Stapleton/Reuters