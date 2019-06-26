16 of the highest-paid retail jobs in the US

caption Sales associates at REI make an average of $13 per hour, according to Glassdoor findings. source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Retail hourly wages in the US vary, ranging from minimum wage paychecks to well above the $7.25 mark.

Business Insider teamed up with Glassdoor to take a look at the highest-paid sales associate jobs in the US, based on submitted salary reports over the past two years.

We also looked at reports from Investopedia and The Penny Hoarder and listed all positions from least to highest paying – from Crate and Barrel to Costco.

While most retail workers make the minimum wage or just above it, a select number earn increasingly high salaries.

We teamed up with Glassdoor to take a look at the highest-paid retail jobs in the US; Glassdoor’s findings include several jewelry stores, along with high-end department stores such as Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. Combined with additional data from The Penny Hoarder and Investopedia, some of these specific retail positions make significantly more than similar hourly jobs in other industries, such as those working in fast-food.

Compared to Glassdoor figures from four years ago, many retailers have remained high-ranking, though this year’s findings include several new companies. Additionally, Business Insider’s Kate Taylor and Mary Hanbury previously reported major retailers such as Costco, Amazon, and Target are continually raising wages in the ongoing “war for talent.”

For Glassdoor averages, the amounts represent averages of hourly salaries submitted on Glassdoor from January 1, 2017 to June 19, 2019 for sales associate jobs in the retail industry. Only employers with at least 10 sales associate salaries submitted during that period were included. Investopedia’s findings include the most up-to-date pay rates as of 2018.

Keep reading for a look 16 of the highest-paying retail jobs in the US:

16. Crate and Barrel: Sales Associate

caption A Crate and Barrel storefront. source Flickr/miamism

Crate and Barrel Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $12.17

Glassdoor reported that Crate and Barrel sales associates make over $12. The houseware and furniture chain is a part of the Otto Group; according to the company website, the group “employs 7,500 associates across Crate and Barrel and CB2.” CB2 is Crate and Barrel’s “millennial-focused” sister brand.

15. Lowe’s: Sales Associate

caption A view of the sign outside the Lowes store in Westminster. source Thomson Reuters

Lowe’s Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $12.22

Glassdoor reports show that Lowe’s associates also make around $12. The hardware store has been around since 1946.

14. Nordstrom Rack: Sales Associate

caption A Nordstrom store. source Yelp/Rabia J.

Nordstrom Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $12.44

Originally founded as a “small Seattle shoe shop,” Nordstrom is a leading department store today. Glassdoor reported that sales associates make an average of $12.44 per hour.

13. Coach: Sales Associate

caption A Coach outlet. source Wikimedia Commons

Coach Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $12.47

The American luxury brand was founded in 146; Glassdoor findings show sales associates make almost $12.50 an hour.

12. Jared Galleria of Jewelry: Sales Associate

caption A Jared Galleria of Jewelry in Oregon. source M.O. Stevens/Wikimedia Commons

Jared Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $12.58

As of 2018, Jared employs associates in 274 stores across 41 states. According to Glassdoor, these sales associates earn average hourly wages of over $12.50 an hour.

11. Saks Fifth Avenue: Sales Associate

caption Shoppers walk by Saks Fifth Avenue. source Northfoto/Shutterstock

Saks Fifth Avenue Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $12.74

Another high-end department store, Saks Fifth Avenue originated in Manhattan in the early 1900s. Today, Glassdoor found that sales associates earn almost $12.75.

10. REI: Sales Associate

caption Outside an REI store. source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

REI Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $13

A popular outdoor equipment store, REI – which stands for Recreational Equipment, Inc. – pays its sales associates $13 on average (according to Glassdoor).

9. Bloomingdale’s: Sales Associate

caption Bloomingdale’s. source Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Bloomingdale’s Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $13.33

Like Saks, Bloomingdale’s is another high-end department store founded in New York City. Glassdoor lists its sales associates as one of the highest earners, averaging over $13 an hour.

The Penny Hoarder reported that sales associates earn around $12.25.

8. Dillard’s: Sales Associate

caption A Dillard’s department store inside a shopping mall. source RoadSidePictures via flickr

Dillard’s Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $13.41

Glassdoor reported the department store’s associates earn $13.41 on average. According to the company’s website, the brand has 291 stores in the US.

7. Trader Joe’s: Crew Member

caption Inside a Trader Joe’s grocery store. source Jessica Tyler/Business Insider

Trader Joe’s Crew Member Average Hourly Pay: $13.41

Glassdoor’s reported salaries show that Trader Joe’s crew members earn averages of $15 on average. Additionally, The Penny Hoarder reported that “Trader Joe’s pays the folks who create their hand-drawn signs almost $14 an hour.”

6. The Container Store: Sales Associate

caption The Container Store. source Steel Wool via flickr

The Container Store Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $13.91

Glassdoor reported that The Container Store’s sales associates earn average hourly wages of almost $14 an hour. The company originated in Dallas, Texas in 1978.

4. Amazon: Worker

caption The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves. source Reuters

Amazon Worker Average Hourly Pay: $15

Investopedia reported, “No company has disrupted the retail industry as much as Amazon.com Inc., which surpassed $100 billion in sales for the first time in 2015. In addition to paying its workers $15 an hour (a wage increase that was implemented by CEO Jeff Bezos in November 2018), Amazon offers a full range of health and retirement benefits, along with equity in the company through a restricted stock units program.”

5. Safeway: Grocery Clerk

caption A Safeway storefront. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Safeway Grocery Clerk Average Hourly Pay: $16.34

The Penny Hoarder reported high Safeway salaries, with grocery clerks earning $16.34 per hour. Safeway was founded in 1915 in American Falls, Idaho. Today, the supermarket chain has storefronts in 35 states.

3. Target: Warehouse Worker

caption A sign for a Target store is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois. source Reuters

Target Warehouse Worker Average Hourly Pay: $19.40

The Penny Hoarder reported that warehouse workers at Target earn averages of $19.40 an hour. Last year, Target opened a store in its 50th state and raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour in March.

2. Shane Co.: Sales Associate

caption Shane Co. source YouTube/Shane Co.

Shane Co. Sales Associate Average Hourly Pay: $20.88

Glassdoor reported that Shane Co. – a jewelry chain still owned and operated by the founding Shane family – pays its sales associates almost $21 an hour on average.

1. Costco: Hourly Employee

caption Outside a Costco Wholesale storefront. source ablokhin / Getty Images

Costco Employee Average Hourly Pay: $23