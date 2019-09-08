The 15 highest-paid soccer players in MLS

caption Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Josef Martinez, and Carlos Vela are amongst the MLS’ highest earners. source Photos by Getty

MLS sides have a salary limit of just over $4 million per year, however three players at each club are permitted to be exempt from the cap.

“The Beckham Rule,” introduced in 2007, allows clubs to nominate three “designated players” who they are allowed to pay as much as they want.

Major League Soccer currently has 65 designated players in the division, and Business Insider has listed the 15 highest earners below.

Major League Soccer has long been a retirement home for some of the world’s most talented soccer players.

David Beckham, Kaka, and Andrea Pirlo are just a few of the high profile stars to have spent their yesteryears stateside after illustrious careers in Europe.

While ageing players still continue to flock to the division, the MLS is also becoming a sought-after destination for players in their prime, particularly those from South America.

Add an ever-growing pool of homemade talents into the mix, and it means the division is slowly but surely beginning to establish itself as an emerging power in world soccer.

But as its quality has increased, so have the prices, and in particular, the wages, of its players.

The MLS has a salary cap which permits each team to spend no more than $4.035 million on its wage bill for the season, however since 2007 and the introduction of the “Beckham Rule,” each side is allowed three “designated players” to whom the cap does not apply.

Since the rule’s inception, there have been 144 designated players in the MLS, 65 of whom currently play in the division at the moment.

Business Insider has listed the 15 current highest earners, according to the MLS Players Association, ranked in ascending order:

=13: Nicolas Lodeiro — Seattle Sounders FC ($2 million per year)

Lodeiro has had what you might describe as a “journeyman” career having played in five different countries and three continents.

The 30-year-old has had spells in Uruguay, the Netherlands, Brazil, and Argentina – but it is in Washington, America where Lodeiro has found his footballing home.

The Uruguayan has made 103 appearances and scored 28 goals for the Seattle Sounders since joining it from Boca Juniors in 2016.

=13: Tim Howard — Colorado Rapids ($2 million per year)

No goalkeeper in history has won more caps for the United States national team than Tim Howard.

The former Manchester United and Everton star played 121 times for country, before announcing his retirement from the international stage in 2017.

Howard’s still doing the business in the MLS, but not for long – the Colorado Rapids keeper announced in January that he is to retire at the end of this season.

=13: Jonathan dos Santos — LA Galaxy ($2 million per year)

The younger of the two Dos Santos brothers (the other being Giovani), Jonathan began his career alongside his sibling at Barcelona – the pair both having been graduates of the club’s prestigious La Masia academy.

They’ve have since followed eachother around the globe, first to Villarreal, and later to LA Galaxy, where Jonathan remains to this day. Giovani left Galaxy in July 2019 to move to Mexican side Club America.

12: Marco Fabian — Philadelphia Union ( $2.001 million per year)

Marco Fabian has played a big part in Philadelphia Union’s ascension to the top of the Eastern Conference this season.

The Mexico international has scored six times for Jim Curtin’s side, but more importantly, he’s been a reliable rock in the heart of the Union’s midfield, completing 86.5% of all his passes this season.

11: Carles Gil — New England Revolution ($2.1 million)

Gil became New England Revolution’s record signing in January 2019, when it paid Deportivo La Coruna $2 million for his signature.

The 26-year-old midfielder has, so far, proven a reasonable return on that investment, scoring nine times in 28 appearances – including five in six games between July and August.

10: Diego Valeri — Portland Timbers ($2.32 million per year)

An MLS veteran, Diego Valeri has made nearly 200 appearances in the American top flight since joining Portland Timbers in January 2013.

The Argentine helped the Timbers lift the MLS Cup in 2015, was named the division’s MVP in 2017, and has also been an All Star in each of the last three seasons.

9: Nani — Orlando City SC ($2.333 million per year)

Nani is one of the MLS’ most decorated players ever, having won 17 major trophies with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, and the Portuguese national team.

While he’s been excellent since arriving at Orlando City in February, it’s unlikely that the 32-year-old will be adding an 18th piece of silverware to his cabinet anytime soon, with James O’Connor’s side currently sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference.

8: Josef Martinez — Atlanta United ($3 million per year)

Josef Martinez scored 35 times last season as Atlanta United lifted the MLS Cup for the first time in its history.

This term, he’s continued that impressive form, scoring 28 goals, including scoring in each of his last 13 games. Find the net for a further eight games in a row, and he will break the world record held by Lionel Messi for the most goals scored in consecutive games.

7: Wayne Rooney — DC United ($3.5 million per year)

Wayne Rooney’s spell in the MLS has been brief, but boy has it been memorable. His highlights so far include a goal from the half-way line, a broken nose, and two red cards. Classic.

The Englishman is leaving DC United for Derby County in January, but that means there is still plenty of time for him to add a few extra shots to his American fim reel.

6: Alejandro Pozuelo — Toronto FC ($3.8 million per year)

Alejandro Pozuelo had the big boots (metaphorically speaking) of Sebastian Giovinco to fill when he arrived at Toronto FC in March 2019 from Belgian side Genk.

So far, he’s done a pretty good job, managing eight goals in just seventeen games from attacking midfield, including an audacious brace on his debut.

5: Carlos Vela — Los Angeles FC ($4.5 million per year)

Vela is currently the MLS’ top scorer this season having scored an impressive 27 goals. He’s also managed 15 assists, making him the second best playmaker in the league.

The Mexican’s contributions have played a huge part helping LAFC attain a 16 point lead at the top of the Western Conference, and if it goes on to lift the MLS Cup – it’s a safe bet that Vela will be named as the division’s MVP.

4: Jozy Altidore — Toronto FC ($4.891 million per year)

During his last full season in the Premier League with Sunderland AFC, Jozy Altidore managed just two goals in 39 appearances.

That form earned him a one way ticket out of England in 2015 and back to the MLS with Toronto FC, where he’s since found his feet again, scoring 68 times in 128 games.

3: Bastien Schweinsteiger — Chicago Fire ($5.6 million per year)

Schweinsteiger’s career took a very sharp decline when he moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2015. The German playmaker went from Bayern Munich favorite to bench warmer at Old Trafford, and eventually to United’s U-23 team when Jose Mourinho took over as manager.

Thankfully for him, he was rescued by Chicago Fire in 2017, and he’s since recaptured some of the form that saw him held in such high esteem in Germany.

2: Michael Bradley — Toronto FC ($6 million per year)

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley has played in the top divisions of Holland, Germany, Italy, and England, meaning he is one of the most experienced players in the MLS.

He returned to the division where he began is career in 2014, and helped Toronto lift the MLS Cup in 2017. He’s also been an MLS All Star in three of the five full seasons he’s been with the Canadian outfit.

1: Zlatan Ibrahimovic — LA Galaxy ($7.2 million per year)

It comes as little surprise that LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the best paid player in the MLS. The man, who on more than one occasion has referred to himself as “God,” takes in just over $7 million per year, or $135,000 each week.

He’s proving to be worth every penny for Galaxy though, having managed 44 goals in 49 appearances since joining them in March 2018.