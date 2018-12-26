RANKED: The 15 highest-paid tennis players of 2018

caption Novak Djokovic. source Getty Images

The world’s best tennis players have amassed a fortune in the 2018 season.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams have all banked millions.

But who comes out on top?

Tennis is one of the best-paid sports for men and women to compete in.

Stars like Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have banked well over $100 million in career earnings, while Serena Williams is not too far behind at $88 million.

But how have the world’s best tennis players fared in the 2018 season?

This rich list features the top-performing athletes in tennis – eight men and seven women – but is topped by one dominant player.

Keep scrolling to find out who the highest-earning tennis players were this year, ranked in ascending order by prize money won.

15: John Isner — $4 million.

2018 highlight: Beating Alexander Zverev in the Miami Open final to win his first Masters 1000 title.

2018 record: 34 wins against 22 losses.

Trophies won this year: Two (Miami Masters and Atlanta).

Source: ATP.

14: Dominic Thiem — $4.5 million.

2018 highlight: Reaching his first major final at the French Open after upsetting second seed Alexander Zverev along the way.

2018 record: 54 wins against 20 losses.

Trophies won this year: Three (Buenos Aires, Lyon, and St. Petersburg).

Source: ATP.

13: Sloane Stephens — $5 million.

2018 highlight: Reaching the French Open final after beating Madison Keys in an all-American semi.

2018 record: 37 wins against 19 losses.

Trophies won this year: One (Miami Open).

Source: WTA.

12: Marin Cilic — $5.1 million.

2018 highlight: Reaching a career-high ranking as the world’s third best male tennis player.

2018 record: 44 wins against 20 losses.

Trophies won this year: One (Queens).

Source: ATP.

11: Kevin Anderson — $5.4 million.

2018 highlight: Pulling off a huge Wimbledon upset by toppling the seemingly invincible Roger Federer in straight sets.

2018 record: 47 wins against 19 losses.

Trophies won this year: Two (New York and Vienna).

Source: ATP.

10: Angelique Kerber — $5.6 million.

2018 highlight: Beating Serena Williams in straight sets to capture Wimbledon, her third career major.

2018 record: 46 wins against 19 losses.

Trophies won this year: Two (Sydney International and Wimbledon).

Source: WTA.

9: Elina Svitolina — $5.7 million.

2018 highlight: Coming back from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens at the WTA Finals.

2018 record: 44 wins against 15 losses.

Trophies won this year: Four (Brisbane International, Dubai, Italian Open, WTA Finals).

Source: WTA.

8: Naomi Osaka — $6.39 million.

2018 highlight: Comfortably beating Serena Williams in the US Open final, before signing a massive sponsorship contract with Adidas.

2018 record: 42 wins against 20 losses.

Trophies won this year: Two (Indian Wells Masters and the US Open).

Source: WTA.

7: Juan Martin del Potro — $6.4 million

2018 highlight: Beating Roger Federer so bad the normally mild-mannered veteran smashed his tennis racket, before surrendering the title to him at the Indian Wells final.

2018 record: 47 wins against 13 losses.

Trophies won this year: Two (Acapulco and the Indian Wells Masters).

Source: ATP.

6: Caroline Wozniacki — $6.6 million.

2018 highlight: Winning the first major of her entire career at the start of the year, the 2018 Australian Open.

2018 record: 41 wins against 17 losses.

Trophies won this year: Three (Australian Open, Eastbourne International, and the China Open).

Source: WTA.

5: Simona Halep — $7.4 million

2018 highlight: Ending the year as the best women’s player, as well as the ITF world champion.

2018 record: 46 wins against 11 losses.

Trophies won this year: Three (Shenzhen Open, French Open, and the Canadian Open).

Source: WTA.

4: Alexander Zverev — $8.5 million.

2018 highlight: Beating an in-form Novak Djokovic to claim the ATP Tour Finals title.

2018 record: 58 wins against 19 losses.

Trophies won this year: Four (Munich, Madrid Masters, Washington, ATP Tour Finals).

Source: ATP.

3: Roger Federer — $8.63 million.

2018 highlight: Reaching world number one status just months after winning his 20th career major.

2018 record: 48 wins against 10 losses.

Trophies won this year: Four (Australian Open, Rotterdam, Stuttgart, and Basel).

Source: ATP.

2: Rafa Nadal — $8.66 million.

2018 highlight: Winning the French Open for the 11th time.

2018 record: 45 wins against four losses.

Trophies won this year: Five (Monte Carlo Masters, Barcelona, Rome Masters, French Open, and the Canada Masters).

Source: ATP.

1: Novak Djokovic — $15.9 million.

2018 highlight: Overtaking Roger Federer in total career earnings.

2018 record: 53 wins against 12 losses.

Trophies won this year: Four (Wimbledon, the US Open, Cincinnati Masters, and Shanghai Masters).

Source: ATP.