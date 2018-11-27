The 5 highest-paid TV hosts of 2018, including almost $150 million for Judge Judy

caption Judy Sheindlin earned $147 million last year. source CBS

Forbes released its 2018 list of the world’s highest-paid TV hosts on Monday, and Judy Sheindlin, a.k.a. Judge Judy, topped the list with $147 million.

That’s nearly $60 million more than the second highest-paid host, Ellen DeGeneres.

The list also includes Ryan Seacrest, Dr. Phil, and Steve Harvey.

All of the personalities on Forbes’ top five are daytime hosts. Nightly hosts like Fox News’ Sean Hannity bring in 3 million viewers, but “Judge Judy” averages 10 million a day, even in its 23rd season, according to Forbes.

Ryan Seacrest also made the list after being accused of sexual misconduct last November by his former stylist (he denied the allegations, and an E! News investigation concluded earlier this year that there was “insufficient evidence” to support the claims).

Forbes said Seacrest’s earnings jumped from $58 million to $74 million because of his gig hosting the “American Idol” reboot. He also co-hosts “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Below are the five highest-paid TV hosts of 2018, according to Forbes:

5. Steve Harvey

Earnings: $44 million

Known for: “Family Feud” (CBS)

4. Ryan Seacrest

Earnings: $74 million

Known for: “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, “American Idol” (ABC)

3. Dr. Phil McGraw

Earnings: $77.5 million

Known for: “Dr. Phil” (OWN)

2. Ellen DeGeneres

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Earnings: $87.5 million

Known for: “Ellen” (NBC)

1. Judy Sheindlin

source YouTube/WL JJ

Earnings: $147 million

Known for: “Judge Judy” (CBS)