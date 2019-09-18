The 20 highest-paying companies in Silicon Valley in 2019

caption Downtown San Jose, California. source Getty Images

Glassdoor just released its list of the highest paying companies in 2019.

Several of the highest-paying companies this year can be found in Silicon Valley, California.

The highest-paying Silicon Valley-based companies are Google, LinkedIn, Adobe, and PlayStation.

It’s no secret that Silicon Valley companies are big money-makers and, as a result, many pay their employees above-average salaries.

The California region – home to some of the richest people in America – has headquartered companies since the early days of the tech boom. The valley includes Bay Area cities such as San Francisco, San Jose, and Palo Alto.

Recent findings from Glassdoor show the Valley’s highest-paying tech companies boast median salaries ranging from $133,000 to almost $171,000. These 20 companies – plus five others outside Silicon Valley – fill up the top 25 spots on Glassdoor’s full report highlighting the highest-paying companies today.

Many of these companies – including big names like LinkedIn and Google – appeared in previous Glassdoor reports, while this year’s lineup also welcomed some new names. Some notable tech giants, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Dell Technologies, are excluded as they are based elsewhere in the country.

Keep reading for a look at the highest-paying Silicon Valley companies, ranked in order of median total compensation.

20. Genentech

source MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Genentech was founded over 40 years ago, and is based in South San Francisco. A part of Roche – which is based in Pleasanton, California – the biotech and pharmaceutical company generates over $10 billion a year. Last year, Genentech ranked No. 2 on a list of the most trustworthy pharma companies.

Median total compensation: $133,605

19. Adobe

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Adobe – known for its creative programs and computer software – is headquartered in San Jose, California. The company was founded in 1982.

Median total compensation: $135,027

18. Veritas

caption Veritas employees at a Pride parade. source Veritas/Glassdoor

Founded one year after Adobe, the computer hardware and software company Veritas is located in Mountain View, California. According to Glassdoor, the company generates between $2 billion and $5 billion per year.

Median total compensation: $137,244

17. Western Digital

source drserg/Shutterstock

Another computer software company, Western Digital joins Veritas in paying its employees a median salary of around $137,000. Like Adobe, the company is based in San Jose.

Median total compensation: $137,527

16. eBay

Also based in San Jose, eBay is widely known for its online shopping experience. Business Insider reported this summer that the company continues to look for ways to better compete with Amazon, most recently by offering its own shipping program.

Median total compensation: $140,056

15. Synopsys

source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Synopsys tech company is based in Mountain View, California. The company was founded in 1986 and generates between $2 and $5 billion per year, according to Glassdoor.

Median total compensation: $140,577

14. Workday

caption Workday employees source Glassdoor/Workday

One of the newest companies on the list, Workday services include financial management for large companies. The business is based in Pleasanton, California, and was founded in 2005.

Median total compensation: $141,893

13. Autodesk

Another computer hardware and software company, Autodesk is based in San Rafael, California. According to Glassdoor, the company brings in approximately $2 to $5 billion in revenue per year.

Median total compensation: $142,083

12. PlayStation

source Thomson Reuters

One of the world’s biggest names in video games, PlayStation is a part of parent company Sony. Based in San Mateo, California, the gaming company was founded in 1994.

Median total compensation: $143,229

11. ServiceNow

source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Network solutions company ServiceNow was founded in 2004. The company is based in Santa Clara, California.

Median total compensation: $145,529

10. Juniper Networks

source Glassdoor

Founded in 1996, Juniper Networks is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The company pays between 5,001 and 10,000 employees.

Median total compensation: $146,781

9. Salesforce

source REUTERS/Lily Jamali

Founded in 1999, the customer relations management company brings in over $10 billion in revenue per year. The Salesforce offices are headquartered in San Francisco.

Median total compensation: $150,379

8. Facebook

source Sean Gallup / Getty Images

One of the most recognizable names on the list, Facebook has been based in Menlo Park, California, ever since CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg moved the company from his Harvard dorm room.

Median total compensation: $152,962

7. LinkedIn

source Reuters

Founded a year before Facebook in 2003, LinkedIn is based in Mountain View, California. The professional network currently employs over 10,000 people.

Median total compensation: $157,402

6. VMware

source Yuya Shino/Reuters

Founded in 1998, VMware is part of Dell Technologies. While its parent company is based in Round Rock, Texas, the tech division is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Median total compensation: $158,063

5. Google

source Shutterstock

Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google is well known for its Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California. The massive company employs over 10,000 people.

Median total compensation: $161,254

4. Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences is based in Foster City, California. Like the other pharma companies in Silicon Valley, it has been around for over 30 years.

Median total compensation: $162,210

3. Twitter

caption Twitter employees source Twitter/Glassdoor

Led by CEO Jack Dorsey, Twitter is based in San Francisco. The company was founded by Dorsey in 2006.

Median total compensation: $162,852

2. NVIDIA

source Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Based in Santa Clara, the computer company’s invention of the Graphics Processing Unit advanced the PC gaming market and “modern computer graphics.” Today, the company employs over 10,000 people and boasts an annual revenue between $5 and $10 billion.

Median total compensation: $170,068

1. Palo Alto Networks

source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Also based in Santa Clara, California, the security company Palo Alto Networks was founded in 2005. The company partners with organizations to avoid cyber breaches and employs 5,001 to 10,000 people total.

Median total compensation: $170,929