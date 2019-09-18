- source
- DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
- Glassdoor just released their annual report of the 25 highest-paying companies in 2019.
- The top three highest-paying employers of 2019 are all tech companies paying a median total salary of more than $160,000 a year.
- The best-paying company is Palo Alto Networks, where the median total salary is $170,929 and the highest reported salary is between $247,000 and $271,000.
Have you ever wondered which companies are most generous when it comes to compensating employees? We’ve got the answer.
Glassdoor just released their annual list of the highest-paying companies in 2019, where the median total salary for all employees is more than $130,000 per year. In conjunction with the report, Glassdoor also released their list of the highest-paying jobs of 2019.
The three companies topping the list are all in the tech industry and pay their employees an average median salary of over $160,000 a year.
The overall highest-paying company is Palo Alto Networks, where the median total salary is $170,929 and the highest reported salary is between $247,000 and $271,000.
Here are the 25 highest-paying companies in 2019, plus the highest reported salary for each company found on Glassdoor.
25. Genentech
- Glassdoor
Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals company Genentech has its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. The innovative company specializes in looking at patients’ DNA in order to determine the best course of treatment for medical issues, helping millions of people to find relief and live healthier lives.
Position with highest average salary: Group Medical Director ($340K-$369K)
Median total salary: $133,605
24. Adobe
- Denis Linine/Shutterstock
One of the most recognizable companies in the world, Adobe earns between $5 and $10 billion USD each year. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Adobe is a global leader in computer hardware and digital design software.
Position with highest average salary: VP Engineering ($327K-$356K)
Median total salary: $135,027
23. Veritas
- Veritas/Glassdoor
Computer hardware and software company Veritas has made a serious name for itself. According to Glassdoor, 86% of Fortune 500 companies currently rely on Veritas to safeguard their data, provide cloud storage, and more.
Position with highest average salary: Vice President Engineering ($275K-$379K)
Median total salary: $137,244
22. Western Digital
- drserg/Shutterstock
Western Digital is a data company based in San Jose, California. The company currently has over 10,000 employees and makes more than $10 billion in revenue each year.
Position with highest average salary: Vice President Engineering ($258K-$280K)
Median total salary: $137,527
21. Tableau Software
- Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Tableau Software is dedicated to building software that can handle the world’s ever-increasing reliance on data. Their mission statement reads, “We help people see and understand data. Seven words that drive everything we do. And they’ve never been more important.”
Position with highest average salary: Director of Engineering ($252K-$275K)
Median total salary: $138,043
20. Qualcomm
- Reuters
Founded in 1985, computer hardware and software company Qualcomm has grown to a massive company with more than 170 offices in over 40 different countries. Innovators of 5g technology, Qualcomm is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology. “Our job is to be impatient. That’s our role in the industry, and our future, “says Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf.
Position with highest average salary: Senior Vice President & General Manager ($365K-$395K)
Median total salary: $139,754
19. BNP Paribas
- REUTERS/Julien Muguet
Bank and credit union BNP Paribas touts their hiring opportunities as one of their biggest accomplishments in the industry. According to Glassdoor, they have over 10,000 employees and sign about 18,000 new contracts per year.
Position with highest average salary: Chief Executive Officer ($365K-$395K)
Median total salary: $140,056
18. eBay
- Reuters
Internet company eBay is a global marketplace that allows users to buy and sell new and used items. Founded in the height of the internet age, 1995, the company is based in San Jose, California and boasts an exciting company culture.
Position with highest average salary: Senior Director, Data Management ($343K-$370K)
Median total salary: $140,056
17. Synopsys
- Glassdoor/Synopsys
Billion-dollar company Synopsys helps to ensure that as our world becomes even more inundated with technology, your software is secure.
Position with highest average salary: VP Engineering ($303K-$330K)
Median total salary: $140,577
16. Workday
- Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Workday provides companies’ finance and human resources departments access to resources like financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications. Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri recently landed in Glassdoor’s list of top CEOs.
Position with highest average salary: Principal Managing Partner ($274K-293K)
Median total salary: $141,893
15. Autodesk
- Autodesk/Glassdoor
Computer hardware and software company Autodesk‘s headquarters is located in San Rafael, California. Their company overview on Glassdoor states that “if you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you’ve experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with [their] software.”
Position with highest average salary: Industry Sales Manager ($314K-$343K)
Median total salary: $142,083
14. PlayStation
- Kyle Russell/Business Insider
Ever since PlayStation‘s first console hit the market in 1994, their products have stayed at the forefront of gaming technology. The company reports more than $10 billion in revenue every year and employs more than 5,000 employees.
Position with highest average salary: Vice President IT ($335K-$362K)
Median total salary: $143,229
13. McKinsey & Company
- McKinsey & Company/Facebook
McKinsey & Company has been awarded high placements on Glassdoor’s Best Place to Work list a whopping nine times. In 2019 it placed nineteenth, in 2018 it placed twelfth, and came in ninth place in 2015. In 2012, the consulting company was awarded as the second-best place to work.
Position with highest average salary: Managing Director ($623K-$682K)
Median total salary: $145,367
12. ServiceNow
- ServiceNow
Specializing in enterprise software and network solutions that include product engineering, app development, product operations and management, service engineering, and customer support, ServiceNow currently employees between 5,000 and 10,000 people. Their headquarters is located in Santa Clara, California.
Position with highest average salary: Vice President ($305K-$334K)
Median total salary: $145,529
11. Juniper Networks
- Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Juniper Networks‘ headquarters is located in Sunnyvale, California. The company empowers companies and employees with high-performance networking software and earns between $2 and $5 billion in revenue each year.
Position with highest average salary: Vice President Sales ($269K-$398K)
Median total salary: $146,781
10. Microsoft
- Reuters
It may come as no surprise that legendary computer hardware and software company Microsoft pays its employees well. With more than $10 billion in revenue each year, the public company is often shaping and innovating the industry. In 2019, it was chosen by its employees at the thirty-fourth best place to work.
Position with highest average salary: Chief Executive Officer ($523K-$565K)
Median total salary: $148,068
9. Salesforce
- Reuters
Salesforce empowers communication between companies and their customers. Founded in 1999, the company currently employs more than 10,000 people.
Position with highest average salary: Executive Vice President ($473K-$516K)
Median total salary: $150,379
8. Facebook
- Gensler
Working at Facebook may be a dream come true for many millennials and followers of the Silicon Valley tech industry. The company’s glassdoor page highlights the industry leaders’ unique company culture. Despite employing thousands of employees, the company description states that “Facebook employees work in small teams that move fast and iterate to develop new products.”
Position with highest average salary: Distinguished Engineer ($324K-$347K)
Median total salary: $152,962
7. LinkedIn
- Glassdoor
LinkedIn has truly changed the way we view networking and job searching in the modern, digital age. Founded in 2003, the company’s headquarters is located in Mountain View, California. However, job opportunities are available nationwide.
Position with highest average salary: Vice President Engineering ($322K-$350K)
Median total salary: $157,402
6. VMware
- VMware, Facebook
Part of Dell Technologies, VMware was voted No. 51 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list in 2019. The company’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger was awarded the top spot on Glassdoor’s Top CEOs of 2019 list, with an incredible 99% approval rating among employees.
Position with highest average salary: Senior Vice President, Springsource ($406K-$441K)
Median total salary: $158,063
5. Google
- Mason Trinca/Stringer
Working for Google may earn you quite a few points among tech nerds and fans of the legendary search engine. However, working for the California-based company can also earn you an incredible salary.
Position with highest average salary: Chief Financial Officer/Senior Vice President ($695K-$762K)
Median total salary: $161,254
4. Gilead Sciences
Biotechnology company Gilead Sciences works in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics that help patients improve their health. The company was founded in 1987 and currently employees more than 10,000 employees.
Position with highest average salary: Physician ($377K-$411K)
Median total salary: $162,210
3. Twitter
- Reuters
Social media powerhouse Twitter enables fast communication and information sharing with people from across the globe, creating a more connected world through its platform. The company’s headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.
Position with highest average salary: Senior Director, Product Management ($255K-$274K)
Median total salary: $162,852
2. NVIDIA
- Reuters
Computer company NVIDIA‘s contributions to technology are huge. In 1999, they initiated the start of a PC gaming phenomenon when they invented the GPU, which has gone on to inspire AI technology.
Position with highest average salary: Vice President Engineering ($436K-$472K)
Median total salary: $170,068
1. Palo Alto Networks
- Palo Alto Networks
Earning the top spot for the highest paying company of 2019, Palo Alto Networks specializes in creating effective security systems for thousands of companies and organizations in order to prevent cyber breaches. In such a high-stakes field, it may come as no surprise that the company’s employees are paid well.
Position with highest average salary: Senior Management ($247K-$271K)
Median total salary: $170,929