caption An employee walks past a Facebook logo at Facebook’s new London headquarters. source DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Have you ever wondered which companies are most generous when it comes to compensating employees? We’ve got the answer.

Glassdoor just released their annual list of the highest-paying companies in 2019, where the median total salary for all employees is more than $130,000 per year. In conjunction with the report, Glassdoor also released their list of the highest-paying jobs of 2019.

Read more: 13 six-figure jobs for people who value stability and career growth

The three companies topping the list are all in the tech industry and pay their employees an average median salary of over $160,000 a year.

The overall highest-paying company is Palo Alto Networks, where the median total salary is $170,929 and the highest reported salary is between $247,000 and $271,000.

Here are the 25 highest-paying companies in 2019, plus the highest reported salary for each company found on Glassdoor.

25. Genentech

caption Genentech headquarters. source Glassdoor

Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals company Genentech has its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. The innovative company specializes in looking at patients’ DNA in order to determine the best course of treatment for medical issues, helping millions of people to find relief and live healthier lives.

Position with highest average salary: Group Medical Director ($340K-$369K)

Median total salary: $133,605

View open jobs >>

24. Adobe

caption Adobe logo. source Denis Linine/Shutterstock

One of the most recognizable companies in the world, Adobe earns between $5 and $10 billion USD each year. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Adobe is a global leader in computer hardware and digital design software.

Position with highest average salary: VP Engineering ($327K-$356K)

Median total salary: $135,027

View open jobs >>

23. Veritas

caption Veritas employees at a Pride parade. source Veritas/Glassdoor

Computer hardware and software company Veritas has made a serious name for itself. According to Glassdoor, 86% of Fortune 500 companies currently rely on Veritas to safeguard their data, provide cloud storage, and more.

Position with highest average salary: Vice President Engineering ($275K-$379K)

Median total salary: $137,244

View open jobs >>

22. Western Digital

caption Western Digital. source drserg/Shutterstock

Western Digital is a data company based in San Jose, California. The company currently has over 10,000 employees and makes more than $10 billion in revenue each year.

Position with highest average salary: Vice President Engineering ($258K-$280K)

Median total salary: $137,527

View open jobs >>

21. Tableau Software

caption A woman takes pictures of the New York Stock Exchange. source Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Tableau Software is dedicated to building software that can handle the world’s ever-increasing reliance on data. Their mission statement reads, “We help people see and understand data. Seven words that drive everything we do. And they’ve never been more important.”

Position with highest average salary: Director of Engineering ($252K-$275K)

Median total salary: $138,043

View open jobs >>

20. Qualcomm

caption Signs of Qualcomm and 5G are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai. source Reuters

Founded in 1985, computer hardware and software company Qualcomm has grown to a massive company with more than 170 offices in over 40 different countries. Innovators of 5g technology, Qualcomm is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology. “Our job is to be impatient. That’s our role in the industry, and our future, “says Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf.

Position with highest average salary: Senior Vice President & General Manager ($365K-$395K)

Median total salary: $139,754

View open jobs >>

19. BNP Paribas

caption BNP Paribas Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe. source REUTERS/Julien Muguet

Bank and credit union BNP Paribas touts their hiring opportunities as one of their biggest accomplishments in the industry. According to Glassdoor, they have over 10,000 employees and sign about 18,000 new contracts per year.

Position with highest average salary: Chief Executive Officer ($365K-$395K)

Median total salary: $140,056

View open jobs >>

18. eBay

caption An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California. source Reuters

Internet company eBay is a global marketplace that allows users to buy and sell new and used items. Founded in the height of the internet age, 1995, the company is based in San Jose, California and boasts an exciting company culture.

Position with highest average salary: Senior Director, Data Management ($343K-$370K)

Median total salary: $140,056

View open jobs >>

17. Synopsys

caption Synopsys employees. source Glassdoor/Synopsys

Billion-dollar company Synopsys helps to ensure that as our world becomes even more inundated with technology, your software is secure.

Position with highest average salary: VP Engineering ($303K-$330K)

Median total salary: $140,577

View open jobs >>

16. Workday

caption Workday Inc. Co-Founders Bhusri and Duffield ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Workday provides companies’ finance and human resources departments access to resources like financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications. Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri recently landed in Glassdoor’s list of top CEOs.

Position with highest average salary: Principal Managing Partner ($274K-293K)

Median total salary: $141,893

View open jobs >>

15. Autodesk

caption The Autodesk office. source Autodesk/Glassdoor

Computer hardware and software company Autodesk‘s headquarters is located in San Rafael, California. Their company overview on Glassdoor states that “if you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you’ve experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with [their] software.”

Position with highest average salary: Industry Sales Manager ($314K-$343K)

Median total salary: $142,083

View open jobs >>

14. PlayStation

caption PlayStation headquarters. source Kyle Russell/Business Insider

Ever since PlayStation‘s first console hit the market in 1994, their products have stayed at the forefront of gaming technology. The company reports more than $10 billion in revenue every year and employs more than 5,000 employees.

Position with highest average salary: Vice President IT ($335K-$362K)

Median total salary: $143,229

View open jobs >>

13. McKinsey & Company

caption McKinsey & Company employees. source McKinsey & Company/Facebook

McKinsey & Company has been awarded high placements on Glassdoor’s Best Place to Work list a whopping nine times. In 2019 it placed nineteenth, in 2018 it placed twelfth, and came in ninth place in 2015. In 2012, the consulting company was awarded as the second-best place to work.

Position with highest average salary: Managing Director ($623K-$682K)

Median total salary: $145,367

View open jobs >>

12. ServiceNow

caption Chris Bedi, CIO of ServiceNow. source ServiceNow

Specializing in enterprise software and network solutions that include product engineering, app development, product operations and management, service engineering, and customer support, ServiceNow currently employees between 5,000 and 10,000 people. Their headquarters is located in Santa Clara, California.

Position with highest average salary: Vice President ($305K-$334K)

Median total salary: $145,529

View open jobs >>

11. Juniper Networks

caption A Juniper Networks sign on Wall Street. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Juniper Networks‘ headquarters is located in Sunnyvale, California. The company empowers companies and employees with high-performance networking software and earns between $2 and $5 billion in revenue each year.

Position with highest average salary: Vice President Sales ($269K-$398K)

Median total salary: $146,781

View open jobs >>

10. Microsoft

caption Visitors stand in front of a display screen at Microsoft’s new Oxford Circus store ahead of its opening in London. source Reuters

It may come as no surprise that legendary computer hardware and software company Microsoft pays its employees well. With more than $10 billion in revenue each year, the public company is often shaping and innovating the industry. In 2019, it was chosen by its employees at the thirty-fourth best place to work.

Position with highest average salary: Chief Executive Officer ($523K-$565K)

Median total salary: $148,068

View open jobs >>

9. Salesforce

caption The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York. source Reuters

Salesforce empowers communication between companies and their customers. Founded in 1999, the company currently employs more than 10,000 people.

Position with highest average salary: Executive Vice President ($473K-$516K)

Median total salary: $150,379

View open jobs >>

8. Facebook

caption Facebook headquarters. source Gensler

Working at Facebook may be a dream come true for many millennials and followers of the Silicon Valley tech industry. The company’s glassdoor page highlights the industry leaders’ unique company culture. Despite employing thousands of employees, the company description states that “Facebook employees work in small teams that move fast and iterate to develop new products.”

Position with highest average salary: Distinguished Engineer ($324K-$347K)

Median total salary: $152,962

View open jobs >>

7. LinkedIn

caption LinkedIn employees celebrating Pride Month. source Glassdoor

LinkedIn has truly changed the way we view networking and job searching in the modern, digital age. Founded in 2003, the company’s headquarters is located in Mountain View, California. However, job opportunities are available nationwide.

Position with highest average salary: Vice President Engineering ($322K-$350K)

Median total salary: $157,402

View open jobs >>

6. VMware

caption VMware. source VMware, Facebook

Part of Dell Technologies, VMware was voted No. 51 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list in 2019. The company’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger was awarded the top spot on Glassdoor’s Top CEOs of 2019 list, with an incredible 99% approval rating among employees.

Position with highest average salary: Senior Vice President, Springsource ($406K-$441K)

Median total salary: $158,063

View open jobs >>

5. Google

caption Google office employees. source Mason Trinca/Stringer

Working for Google may earn you quite a few points among tech nerds and fans of the legendary search engine. However, working for the California-based company can also earn you an incredible salary.

Position with highest average salary: Chief Financial Officer/Senior Vice President ($695K-$762K)

Median total salary: $161,254

View open jobs >>

4. Gilead Sciences

Biotechnology company Gilead Sciences works in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics that help patients improve their health. The company was founded in 1987 and currently employees more than 10,000 employees.

Position with highest average salary: Physician ($377K-$411K)

Median total salary: $162,210

View open jobs >>

3. Twitter

caption Twitter HQ in San Francisco. source Reuters

Social media powerhouse Twitter enables fast communication and information sharing with people from across the globe, creating a more connected world through its platform. The company’s headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.

Position with highest average salary: Senior Director, Product Management ($255K-$274K)

Median total salary: $162,852

View open jobs >>

2. NVIDIA

caption The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei. source Reuters

Computer company NVIDIA‘s contributions to technology are huge. In 1999, they initiated the start of a PC gaming phenomenon when they invented the GPU, which has gone on to inspire AI technology.

Position with highest average salary: Vice President Engineering ($436K-$472K)

Median total salary: $170,068

View open jobs >>

1. Palo Alto Networks

caption Palo Alto Networks. source Palo Alto Networks

Earning the top spot for the highest paying company of 2019, Palo Alto Networks specializes in creating effective security systems for thousands of companies and organizations in order to prevent cyber breaches. In such a high-stakes field, it may come as no surprise that the company’s employees are paid well.

Position with highest average salary: Senior Management ($247K-$271K)

Median total salary: $170,929

View open jobs >>