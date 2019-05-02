The 25 highest-paying entry-level jobs for college grads

caption These are the highest-paying entry-level jobs for new graduates. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Glassdoor released its list of the 25 highest-paying entry-level jobs for 2019.

Engineers, in particular, can earn median salaries as high as $95,000 right out of college.

Here is the full list of the top 25 highest-paying jobs for young graduates.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For most millennials, struggling to find high-paying work after graduation is the new normal.

Some post-grads, however, can rake in serious cash if they choose certain entry-level jobs.

Entry-level engineers, in particular, and other high-skilled work can earn up to $95,000 right out of college, according to Glassdoor’s annual report on the highest-paying jobs. Glassdoor identified these jobs using annual base salaries as reported by people 25 or younger from January 2018 to December 2018.

Read more: The 25 highest-paying internships in the US

“Young students interested in these types of roles should start thinking about how they can prepare for these STEM emphases in their educations, whether that be informal academic settings or through alternative skill-building courses like boot camps,” Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a release.

Here are the 25 highest-paying entry-level jobs in 2019:

T25. Business analysts make $63,000 a year.

source Getty Images

T25. Project engineers make $63,000 a year.

source Getty Images

23. Field engineers make $63,750 a year.

22. Physical therapists make $63,918 a year.

source a katz/Shutterstock

21. Quality engineers make $64,750 a year.

20. Programmer analysts make $65,000 a year.

19. Test engineers make $65,000 a year.

source Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek

18. Applications developers make $65,000 a year.

source Getty Images

T17. Design engineers make $65,000 a year.

source via Youtube

T17. Mechanical engineers make $65,000 a year.

source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

15. Electrical engineers make $66,000 a year.

14. Actuarial analysts make $66,250 a year.

source fizkes/Shutterstock

13. Product engineers make $66,750 a year.

source Microsoft

12. Front-end developers make $67,500 a year.

11. Process engineers make $68,258 a year.

source Getty Images

10. Software developers make $68,600 a year.

source Maskot/Getty Images

9. Systems engineers make $70,000 a year.

source Getty Images

8. Java developers make $72,000 a year.

source Reuters

7. Implementation consultants make $72,000 a year.

source PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images

6. UX designers make $73,000 a year.

5. Product designers make $85,000 a year.

source Getty Images

4. Investment banking analysts make $85,000 a year.

source Getty Images

3. Product managers make $89,000 a year.

source Shutterstock.com

2. Software engineers make $90,000 a year.

source Wikimedia Commons

1. Data scientists make $95,000 a year.