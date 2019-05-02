The 25 highest-paying entry-level jobs for college grads

By
Allana Akhtar, Business Insider US
-
These are the highest-paying entry-level jobs for new graduates.

These are the highest-paying entry-level jobs for new graduates.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

For most millennials, struggling to find high-paying work after graduation is the new normal.

Some post-grads, however, can rake in serious cash if they choose certain entry-level jobs.

Entry-level engineers, in particular, and other high-skilled work can earn up to $95,000 right out of college, according to Glassdoor’s annual report on the highest-paying jobs. Glassdoor identified these jobs using annual base salaries as reported by people 25 or younger from January 2018 to December 2018.

“Young students interested in these types of roles should start thinking about how they can prepare for these STEM emphases in their educations, whether that be informal academic settings or through alternative skill-building courses like boot camps,” Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a release.

Here are the 25 highest-paying entry-level jobs in 2019:

T25. Business analysts make $63,000 a year.

Getty Images

T25. Project engineers make $63,000 a year.

Getty Images

23. Field engineers make $63,750 a year.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/flickr

22. Physical therapists make $63,918 a year.

a katz/Shutterstock

21. Quality engineers make $64,750 a year.

UC Davis College of Engineering/flickr

20. Programmer analysts make $65,000 a year.

Flickr/Andrew Eland

19. Test engineers make $65,000 a year.

Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek

18. Applications developers make $65,000 a year.

Getty Images

T17. Design engineers make $65,000 a year.

via Youtube

T17. Mechanical engineers make $65,000 a year.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

15. Electrical engineers make $66,000 a year.

14. Actuarial analysts make $66,250 a year.

fizkes/Shutterstock

13. Product engineers make $66,750 a year.

Microsoft

12. Front-end developers make $67,500 a year.

VFS Digital Design/Flickr

11. Process engineers make $68,258 a year.

Getty Images

10. Software developers make $68,600 a year.

Maskot/Getty Images

9. Systems engineers make $70,000 a year.

Getty Images

8. Java developers make $72,000 a year.

Reuters

7. Implementation consultants make $72,000 a year.

PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images

6. UX designers make $73,000 a year.

Juhan Sonin/Flickr

5. Product designers make $85,000 a year.

Getty Images

4. Investment banking analysts make $85,000 a year.

Getty Images

3. Product managers make $89,000 a year.

Shutterstock.com

2. Software engineers make $90,000 a year.

Wikimedia Commons

1. Data scientists make $95,000 a year.

Getty Images