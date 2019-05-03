The 25 highest-paying entry-level jobs for college grads

- source

- Glassdoor released its list of the 25 highest-paying entry-level jobs for 2019.
- Engineers, in particular, can earn median salaries as high as $95,000 right out of college.
- Here is the full list of the top 25 highest-paying jobs for young graduates.
For most millennials, struggling to find high-paying work after graduation is the new normal.
Some post-grads, however, can rake in serious cash if they choose certain entry-level jobs.
Entry-level engineers, in particular, and other high-skilled work can earn up to $95,000 right out of college, according to Glassdoor’s annual report on the highest-paying jobs. Glassdoor identified these jobs using annual base salaries as reported by people 25 or younger from January 2018 to December 2018.
“Young students interested in these types of roles should start thinking about how they can prepare for these STEM emphases in their educations, whether that be informal academic settings or through alternative skill-building courses like boot camps,” Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a release.
Here are the 25 highest-paying entry-level jobs in 2019:
T25. Business analysts make $63,000 a year.
T25. Project engineers make $63,000 a year.
23. Field engineers make $63,750 a year.
22. Physical therapists make $63,918 a year.
21. Quality engineers make $64,750 a year.
20. Programmer analysts make $65,000 a year.
19. Test engineers make $65,000 a year.
18. Applications developers make $65,000 a year.
T17. Design engineers make $65,000 a year.
T17. Mechanical engineers make $65,000 a year.
15. Electrical engineers make $66,000 a year.
14. Actuarial analysts make $66,250 a year.
13. Product engineers make $66,750 a year.
12. Front-end developers make $67,500 a year.
11. Process engineers make $68,258 a year.
10. Software developers make $68,600 a year.
9. Systems engineers make $70,000 a year.
8. Java developers make $72,000 a year.
7. Implementation consultants make $72,000 a year.
6. UX designers make $73,000 a year.
5. Product designers make $85,000 a year.
4. Investment banking analysts make $85,000 a year.
3. Product managers make $89,000 a year.
2. Software engineers make $90,000 a year.
1. Data scientists make $95,000 a year.
