These are the 10 highest-paying entry-level jobs in tech

Entry-level positions for data scientist, developer, and product manager jobs could come with six-figure salaries, according to a new study from Comparably.

Data scientist jobs are likely to pay the most, with an average salary of $113,254.

Earning a six-figure salary might not be as far from reach as you may think.

Entry-level positions for data scientists, product managers, and developers could pay $100,000 or more, according to a new study from Comparably, a website that rates workplace culture and compensation based on self-reported data.

In its latest study, Comparably analyzed the salaries of employees in the technology industry with three years of experience or less, which it evaluated from more than 8,000 employee records. The highest salary on the list was for the position of data scientist, which Comparably’s report indicates has an average entry-level salary of $113,254.

Comparably’s results share some similarities with data published by job search platform Monster, which listed web and software developer positions in its list of the highest-paying entry-level tech jobs.

The findings also underscore the increased emphasis on technical skills over traditional experience in the technology sector. Apple CEO Tim Cook even recently said that about half of the company’s US employment last year was made up of people who did not have a four-year degree.

See below for the top 10 highest-paying entry-level jobs in tech, according to Comparably.

10. QA Analyst

Average Salary: $70,383

A QA analyst looks for issues in websites and software and is responsible for making sure those problems are corrected, according to Comparably’s description. Duties and responsibilities could include conducting software audits and making recommendations for repairing defects, as a sample listing from ZipRecruiter notes.

9. Marketing Manager

Average Salary: $70,392

A marketing manager typically serves as the median between the IT department and marketing division, says Comparably. As is the case with many of the positions on this list, the day-to-day duties and responsibilities will differ depending on the employer.

8. Sales Representative

Average Salary: $70, 622

At a technology company, a sales representative’s goal would be to cultivate sales with potential clients, Comparably says in its description. This could entail giving presentations about the company’s tech products and services.

7. UI/UX Designer

Average Salary: $84,841

Employees in this role are responsible for a website’s user experience, including making sure that it adheres to the company’s vision, as Comparably notes. Responsibilities for a position like this could include designing elements like menus and widgets and illustrating design ideas through storyboards, according to a sample job description from Workable.

6. DevOps Engineer

Average Salary: $89,300

A DevOps engineer typically manages software development and automates systems, says Comparably. Testing implemented designs, handling code deployments, and building and testing automation tools are all duties that could fall under a DevOps engineer’s responsibilities, according to ZipRecruiter.

5. Sales Engineer

Average Salary: $90,575

The role of the sales engineer is to sell tech services and products through sales and technology, according to Comparably. In this role, you may be expected to establish a rapport with customers and potential customers to identify service requirements and prepare cost estimates by working closely with engineers and other technical personnel, according to a sample job listing from Monster.

4. Mobile Developer

Average Salary: $98,317

A mobile developer, as the title implies, works on applications for mobile devices. In this role, you may be required to design interfaces, troubleshoot and debug the product, and support the entire app life cycle from concept through post-launch support, according to a sample job listing from Workable.

3. Developer

Average Salary: $100,610

A developer designs and tests software, as Comparably notes. Responsibilities will vary depending on the type of developer job and the company. But a sample description from Indeed indicates a software developer role would entail writing, editing, maintaining, and testing computer software.

2. Product Manager

Average Salary: $106,127

This type of role usually involves planning different stages of a product’s development and rollout and then maintaining that product post-launch, according to Comparably. This could involve conducting market research, determining specifications and production timelines, and developing marketing strategies, says Monster.

1. Data Scientist

Average Salary: $113,254

A data scientist gathers insights by using tools to mine through large amounts of data, according to Comparably’s description. Employees in this role typically use these insights to deliver data-driven solutions to business problems, according to a Glassdoor sample job listing.