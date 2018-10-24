The 15 highest-paying hourly jobs in New York City

caption The hourly wage for an electrician in New York City is $18.34. source Ethan Miller / Getty Images

New York City is a popular destination for workers eager to join corporate life, but some of the highest-paid employees in the city have trade jobs.

Merlin, a job-search site for hourly workers, conducted a survey among 8,822 users based in New York to determine the highest-paying hourly jobs.

Nurse is the highest-paid hourly job in New York City at $36.87 an hour – nearly three times the city’s minimum wage.

Merlin, a job-search site for hourly workers, conducted a survey among 8,822 users based in New York to determine the median pay for hourly jobs. For jobs posted on the platform, the lowest salary limit was used to calculate hourly earnings while considering varied pay periods.

The minimum wage in New York City is $13 an hour, but is set to rise to $15 by the end of 2018 for big companies (those with 11 or more employees).

Below, check out the highest-paid hourly jobs in New York City. All figures represent the median for the respective industry based on the survey responses.

15. Mechanic

source Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Median hourly wage: $17.20

14. Medical biller

Median hourly wage: $17.49

13. Bus and shuttle driver

Median hourly wage: $18.24

12. Electrician

source Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Median hourly wage: $18.34

11. Bookkeeper and accountant

Median hourly wage: $19.19

10. Executive assistant

Median hourly wage: $19.48

9. Teacher

source Duane Prokop/Getty

Median hourly wage: $19.81

8. Plumber

source caifas/Shutterstock

Median hourly wage: $19.98

7. Tutor

Median hourly wage: $20.11

6. Personal trainer

Median hourly wage: $21.62

5. Massage therapist

Median hourly wage: $22.84

4. Welder

source Spencer Platt/Getty

Median hourly wage: $22.88

3. Truck driver

source rCarner/Shutterstock

Median hourly wage: $23.55

2. Dental hygienist

source Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images

Median hourly wage: $31.68

1. Nurse

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Median hourly wage: $36.87